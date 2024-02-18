Home

Mustafizur Rahman Hospitalised After Ball Hits His Head In FREAK INCIDENT

New Delhi: Bangladesh premier pacer Mustafizur Rahman got injured while practicing for the upcoming match of Bangladesh Premier League. He had blood spilling from his head and was treated with ice instantly on the ground before being rushed to a hospital in the port city.

While participating in a net session for the Comilla Victorians, Rahman was suddenly struck on the head by a powerful shot from team captain Liton Das, who was practicing nearby.

In absence of Mustafizur Rahman, the focus shifts to the impact of his absence on the Comilla Victorians and the BPL at large. With no matches scheduled for the day of the incident, the team has a moment to regroup and assess their strategy moving forward.

