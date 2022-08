MW vs HT Dream11 Team Prediction, KSCA Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022 Fantasy Hints

MW vs HT Dream11 Team Prediction, KSCA Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Mysore Warriors vs Hubli Tigers, Playing 11s For Today's Match At SNRW Ground, 3 PM IST August 10, Wednesday.

Here is the KSCA Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and MW vs HT Dream11 Team Prediction, MW vs HT Fantasy Cricket Prediction, MW vs HT Playing 11s KSCA Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Mysore Warriors vs Hubli Tigers, Fantasy Playing Tips – KSCA Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022.

TOSS – The KSCA Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022 match toss between Mysore Warriors vs Hubli Tigers will take place at 2:30 PM IST

Time – August 10, 3 PM IST



Venue: SNRW Ground

MW vs HT Dream11 Team

Nihal Ullal, Shishir Bhavane, Liyan Khan (vc), Karun Nair, Tushar Singh, Shubhang Hegde, Shreyas Gopal (c), Pavan Deshpande, Vidyadhar Patil, V Koushik, Abhimanyu Mithun

MW vs HT Probable Playing XI

Mysore Warriors: Nihal Ullal (wk), Karun Nair (c), Naga Bharath, Pavan Deshpande, Shreyas Gopal, Shivraj S, Shubhang Hegde, Vidyadhar Patil, Prateek Jain, Aditya Goyal, Lochan Appanna

Hubli Tigers: Liyan Khan, Tushar Singh, Rohan Naveen, Shishir Bhavane, Luvnith Sisodia (wk), Naveen MG, BU Shiva Kumar, Anand Doddamani, Abhimanyu Mithun (c), V Koushik, Zahoor Farooqi