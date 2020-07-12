Dream11 Team Prediction

The 39th season of New Zealand Basketball League had a delayed start because of the coronavirus pandemic. It was originally scheduled to get underway from April 9 but after almost two months of suspension, it finally started from June 23 with the final to be played on August 1. Also Read - AKH vs NG Dream11 Team Prediction New Zealand Basketball League: SP And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's Auckland Hobart Huskies vs Nelson Giants Match at The Trusts Arena 11:00 AM IST July 5 Sunday

The seven participating teams are Auckland Huskies, Canterbury Rams, Franklin Bulls, Manawatu Jets, Nelson Giants, Otago Nuggets and Taranaki Mountainairs. All seven teams are to play three games per week with all the matches to be played at The Trusts Arena in Auckland. Also Read - ON vs FKB Dream11 Team Prediction New Zealand Basketball League: SP And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's Otago Nuggets vs Franklin Bulls Match at The Trusts Arena 11:00 AM IST July 2 Thursday

Three of the top-four teams of 2019 season (Wellington Saints, Hawke’s Bay Hawks and Southland Sharks) withdrew ahead of the start of the season due to the revised format.

MWJ vs AKH My Dream11 Team

Izayah Mauriahoohoo Leafa, Murray, Mullins, Wilson, Tinashe Matambanadzo, Henry, McQueen, Vadanovich

Starting Five

Manawatu Jets: Haize Walker (PG), Jayden Bezzant (SG), Hyrum Harris (SF), Taane Samuel (PF), Tom Vodanovich (C)

Hobart Huskies: Izayah Mauriahoohoo Leafa (PG), Taine Murray (SG), Nathan Wilson (SF), Tohi Smith-Milner (PF), Jaylen Gerrand (C)

SQUADS

Manawatu Jets (MWJ): Haize Walker, Nick Fee, Jayden Bezzant, Tia Temata-Frost, Kalib Mullins, Hyrum Harris, Matangirei Hipango, Taane Samuel, Nelson Kirksey, Ashton McQueen, Tom Vodanovich, Josiah Laracy

Hobart Huskies (AKH): Izayah Mauriahoohoo Leafa, Rasheed Al-Kaleem, Marvin Williams-Dunn, Sean Murphy, Ana Haku, Taine Murray, Nathan Wilson, Tinashe Matambanadzo, Nick Brophy, Tohi Smith-Milner, Leon Henry, Jaylen Gerrand, Johnny Fesolai

