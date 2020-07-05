MWJ vs TNM Dream11 Team Prediction

New Zealand Basketball League 2020: SP And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's Manawatu Jets vs Taranaki Mountainairs Match at 1:00 PM IST, July 5: The 39th season of New Zealand Basketball League had a delayed start because of the coronavirus pandemic. It was originally scheduled to get underway from April 9 but after almost two months of suspension, it finally started from June 23 with the final to be played on August 1.

The seven participating teams are Auckland Huskies, Canterbury Rams, Franklin Bulls, Manawatu Jets, Nelson Giants, Otago Nuggets and Taranaki Mountainairs. All seven teams are to play three games per week with all the matches to be played at The Trusts Arena in Auckland.

Three of the top-four teams of 2019 season (Wellington Saints, Hawke's Bay Hawks and Southland Sharks) withdrew ahead of the start of the season due to the revised format.

MWJ vs TNM My Dream11 Team

Francis Mulvihill, Derone Raukawa (SP), Haize Walker, Shane Temara, Jayden Bezzant, Mitch Dance, K Tuffin, Tom Vodanovich

MWJ vs TNM Squads

Manawatu Jets: Haize Walker, Nick Fee, Jayden Bezzant, Tia Temata-Frost, Kalib Mullins, Hyrum Harris, Matangirei Hipango,Taane Samuel, Nelson Kirksey, Ashton McQueen, Tom Vodanovich, Josiah Laracy

Taranaki Mountainairs: Francis Mulvihill, Derone Raukawa, Oscar Robertson, Carlin Davison, Shane Temara, Zach Easthope, Mitch Dance, Kenneth Tuffin, Marcel Jones, Baxter Fenwick, Denhym Brooke, Tai Wynyard

