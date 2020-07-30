MWJ vs TNM Dream11 Team Prediction

New Zealand Basketball League 2020: SP And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today’s Manawatu Jets vs Taranaki Mountainairs at 1:00 PM IST, Semi-Final 2, July 30: In the second semi-final of the ongoing season affected by coronavirus pandemic, Manawatu Jets take on Taranaki Mountainairs. Jets finished second in the standings to seal their last-four spot while Mountainairs had to take the eliminator route in which they got the better of Franklin Bulls 99-90 to make it to the semi-finals. Also Read - ON vs CAR Dream11 Team Prediction New Zealand Basketball League: SP And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's Otago Nuggets vs Canterbury Rams Semi-Final Match at The Trusts Arena 11:00 AM IST July 30 Thursday

The 39th season of New Zealand Basketball League had a delayed start because of the coronavirus pandemic. It was originally scheduled to get underway from April 9 but after almost two months of suspension, it finally started from June 23 with the final to be played on August 1. Also Read - TOR vs ROM Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Torino vs AS Roma Today's Football Match, Predicted XIs at Olympic Grande Torino Stadium 1.15 AM IST July 30

The seven participating teams are Auckland Huskies, Canterbury Rams, Franklin Bulls, Manawatu Jets, Nelson Giants, Otago Nuggets and Taranaki Mountainairs. All seven teams are to play three games per week with all the matches to be played at The Trusts Arena in Auckland. Also Read - CAG vs JUV Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Cagliari vs Juventus Today's Football Match Predicted XIs at Sardegna Arena 1.15 AM IST July 29

Three of the top-four teams of 2019 season (Wellington Saints, Hawke’s Bay Hawks and Southland Sharks) withdrew ahead of the start of the season due to the revised format.

MWJ vs TNM My Dream11 Team

N Fee, D Raukawa, K Mullins, M Dance, T Samuel, M Jones (SP), T Wynyar, D Brooke

MWJ vs TNM Squads

Manawatu Jets: Kalib Mullins, Haize Walker, Taane Samuel, Nelson Kirksey, Ashton McQueen, Tom Vodanovich, Josiah Laracy, Nick Fee, Jayden Bezzant, Tia Temata-Frost, Hyrum Harris, Matangirei Hipango

Taranaki Mountainairs: Carlin Davison, Francis Mulvihill, Mitch Dance, Kenneth Tuffin, Marcel Jones, Baxter Fenwick, Denhym Brooke, Tai Wynyard, Derone Raukawa, Oscar Robertson, Shane Temara, Zach Easthope

Check Dream11 Prediction/ MWJ Dream11 Team/ TNM Dream11 Team/ Manawatu Jets Dream11 Team/ Taranaki Mountainairs Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Basketball Tips and more.