MXI vs PSXI Dream11 Team Prediction, Siechem Pondicherry T20 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Mahe XI vs Pondicherry South XI, Playing 11s For Today’s Match CAP Ground 3, Puducherry, India 7.15 PM IST January 10, Wednesday

Here is the Siechem Pondicherry T20 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and MXI vs PSXI Dream11 Team Prediction, MXI vs PSXI Fantasy Cricket Prediction, MXI vs PSXI Playing 11s Siechem Pondicherry T20 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Mahe XI vs Pondicherry South XI, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode ECS Siechem Pondicherry T20 Series.

MXI vs PSXI Dream11 Team Prediction, Siechem Pondicherry T20 Fantasy Hints

MXI vs PSXI Dream11 Team Prediction, Siechem Pondicherry T20 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Mahe XI vs Pondicherry South XI, Playing 11s For Today's Match CAP Ground 3, Puducherry, India 7.15 PM IST January 10, Wednesday.

TOSS – The Siechem Pondicherry T20 Series match toss between Mahe XI and Pondicherry South XI will take place at 6.45 PM IST

Time – January 10, Wednesday.

Venue: CAP Ground 3, Puducherry, India.

MXI vs PSXI Dream11 Team

M Shaheer, Krishna Prasad, Rubees-MP, Lijith-B, AC Muthu(vc), T Meena, Vijith A, Nijil-VP, Sivamurugan M, PN Kushal , Mohit Mittan(c)

MXI vs PSXI Probable Playing XIs

Mahe XI: M Shaheer (wk), Krishna Prasad, Vijeesh-MM, S Chothan, V P Valsan, Rubees-MP (C), Lijith-B, AC Muthu, T Meena, Vijith A, Nijil-VP

Pondicherry South XI: Sivamurugan M, PN Kushal (wk), Bharathkumar Dhanasekaran, Harendra Balaji, Mohan Doss R, Rahul Jayasankar, Mohit Mittan (C), K Udayanarayanan, Tharun J, US Gowda, Rakshith

