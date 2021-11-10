Indore, Nov 10: Avesh Khan has been phenomenal with the ball with Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021 and as a result earned a deserved call-up to the national team for the T20 series against New Zealand starting from 17th November.Also Read - Venkatesh Iyer Chose Cricket As Career Option Even When He Had A Job Offer From Deloitte

Madhya Pradesh pacer, Khan scalped 24 wickets in the cash-rich league ending up as the second-highest leading wicket taker of the season after Harshal Patel.

The Capitals speedster said that his hard work has finally paid off as his dream has now turned into a reality.

“Every cricketer has a dream that he plays for his country and he works hard to turn this dream into a reality. My dream has been fulfilled now,” Avesh, who has 100 first-class wickets, from 27 matches, told PTI Bhasha.

Avesh said that he had performed well in the last domestic season and also in the Indian Premier League, which helped him to earn the national call-up.

The right-arm speedster credited former cricketers like Amay Khurasiya, Chandrakant Pandit, Devendra Bundela and Abbas Ali for spotting the talent in him and then guiding him throughout his career.

Khan’s father Ashiq Khan recalled how he gave wings to Avesh’ dreams.

“My son first got associated with Indore Colts Cricket Club. Then Amay Khurasiya spotted his talent and took him to his own academy. After that he did not look back,” his father remembered.

His father also said that the moment Avesh landed in Indore after three-months, they straight away drove to Khurasiya’s residence and sought his blessings.

As soon as Avesh came to his house, a plethora of his relatives and well-wishers had already come home to congratulate the rookie pacer.

(With Inputs From PTI)