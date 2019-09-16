Juventus footballer Cristiano Ronaldo broke down in tears during a recent interview with Piers Morgan in a British television channel. Ronaldo could not control his emotion after he was shown a video of his late father Jose Dinis Aveiro. In the video, the footballer’s father was supposedly talking about the pride that he felt for him.

The Portuguese international could not hold his tears and broke down by admitting that he himself never saw these clips and images. “I think the interview would be funny, but I didn’t expect to cry. But I never saw these images. I don’t know where you… I have to have these images to show my family,” the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star added as tears came down his eyes.

On being asked by Morgan what was it that he was feeling sad about, Ronaldo said, “To be the number one and he doesn’t see anything. He doesn’t see me receive awards.” Morgan replied, “He never saw how great you became.” To which Ronaldo said, “My family see, my mum, my brothers, even my old son, but my father, he didn’t see nothing, and it was… he died young.”

The 34-year-old also revealed the complicated relationship he shared with his father. “But I really don’t know my father 100 per cent. He was a drunk person. I never spoke with him, like a normal conversation. It was hard,” said the highest international active goal-scorer. Ronaldo’s father died after a battle with alcoholism when he was 20 and missed almost all of the biggest moments of his career.

After his father’s demise in 2005, Ronaldo has won five Ballon d’Ors, led his country to the Euro 2016 and Nations League 2019 glory and has been the leading player in five Champions League-winning teams.