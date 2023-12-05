Home

‘My Feeling Today Is We Will Win The Premier League,’ Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Confident Of Retaining EPL Title

City will be up against Aston Villa next in an away match and they will be entering the match on the back of three consecutive draws in the English Premier League.

Manchester City coach, Pep Guardiola. (Image: Twitter X)

Manchester, Dec 5: Manchester City gaffer, Pep Guardiola firmly believes that the Blues of Manchester will go onto lift the EPL title for a record fourth straight time this season, something which no other English teams have achieved.

Addressing the media on Tuesday’s pre-match press conference, while accepting the need for his side to concede fewer opportunities, Guardiola insisted that from what he was seeing and feeling, he was backing City to go and lift what would be a historic fourth straight title.

“My feeling today is we will win the Premier League. People don’t believe it after three draws but we are going to do it again. If you ask me today. If we play at the level of Liverpool or Tottenham we’ll do it again, knowing it’s not easy. No team has done it yet. That’s the difficulty, (but) if you ask me today how we’re feeling, we’ll do it again,” Guardiola was quoted by club’s official website.

A pulsating 4-4 affair at Chelsea a fortnight ago was followed by a 1-1 stalemate at home to Liverpool before the champions and Spurs then shared the Etihad spoils on Sunday after a thrilling, incident-packed 3-3 draw.

But while accepting he was concerned at the goals going in, the City boss also insisted that overall City were conceding fewer opportunities to the opposition.

“I’m concerned about the goals conceded, yeah definitely, of course I am concerned. But I’m saying the average of conceding chances is lower apart from (the) Chelsea (game). The rest of the games are the same level as the previous seasons when we won a lot of titles,” he said.

“The rest the games are quite similar, I’d say even lower than last year in chances but, yeah, we concede a lot of goals. We have to get better and it’s difficult to sustain it. We don’t have many chances to concede and hopefully we can continue with that,” he added.

(With Inputs From IANS)

(With Inputs From IANS)