Hailing India opener Rohit Sharma as 'aggressive' and 'flamboyant', former Australian cricketer Brett Lee recalled the first memory he had of the former was the sound of his bat. Lee also revealed he never liked bowling to him during his playing days.

"He was flamboyant and aggressive but my first memory of Rohit Sharma was the sound of his bat," he said.

During a show on Star Sports Connected during the coronavirus lockdown, Lee also lauded Rohit's timing and said when the ball meets his bat, the sound is different.

“That’s the first thing I could think of; the knock of the bat from people hitting the ball right off the center — it’s a different sound,” he added.

Lee also said Rohit is one of those few players who know how to cash-in once they see off the difficult phase.

“He is the kind of guy who is so mentally switched on, that once he gets through the tough period, he cashes in,” Lee said.

Referring to Rohit as a class act, he said it is difficult to bowl to such cricketers.

“When you got guys like Sharma at the top of the order, who can dominate from early on, they are the guys I don’t want to bowl to. He is definitely in that class,” he added.

It is ironic that Rohit took the Australian’s name as one of the toughest bowlers he has faced on the same show.

“One bowler is Brett Lee because he didn’t let me sleep the previous night on my first tour to Australia in 2007, as I was thinking how to play this bowler who bowls in excess of 150 kmph.”

With no cricket in the offing, most cricketers are spending their time indoors during the lockdown.