My Focus Is On T20 Cricket; Not Thought Much About 50-over World Cup Next Year: England Hero Alex Hales

Hales made a triumphant return to T20Is after being in cricketing wilderness for three-and-a-half years because of a recreational drug misdemeanour.

London: Charismatic England opener Alex Hales wants to focus purely on T20 cricket after he played a pivotal role in the Jos Buttler-led side’s title triumph in the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, and has indicated he is not too keen on being a part of the side’s campaign in the 50-over World Cup in India next year.

Hales and Buttler made a chase of 169 look like a walk in the park as they thrashed India in the semifinal to set up a title clash with Pakistan. Buttler finished with 80 not out from 49 balls, with Hales ending the game on an unbeaten 86 from 47. England then went on to defeat Pakistan in the final at MCG to lift the trophy.

Hales said his focus is on T20 cricket, including at competitions such as the ILT20 in the UAE, where he will be donning the Desert Vipers jersey.

“I think for the time being my focus lies purely on T20 cricket,” Hales was quoted as saying by thenationalnews.com.

“It is a format where over the last three years, I have got better at a really quick rate. I think for the time being I am just going to focus on T20 cricket, and probably give (50-over cricket) some thought. I know there is a World Cup in India next summer, but for the moment my focus is on this tournament and the T20 franchise circuit. You have to see what the future holds, you just never know.”

After his superb innings against India in the semifinal at Adelaide, Hales said playing in a World Cup was not something he thought he would get to do again after the drug misdemeanour in 2019. Now, he says he is still basking in the glory of England’s success.

“It is a special feeling, something I did not think I would get a chance to do again was playing the World Cup,” Hales said. “I think I will be riding that wave for some time. It has definitely not sunk in yet. I hope I can carry that form into this tournament.”