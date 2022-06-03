New Delhi: Wriddhiman Saha has finally opened up on his domestic career after calling it quits with the Bengal Cricket Team.Also Read - Rashid Khan Plays The 'Helicopter' With a Golf Club In UAE; Watch Video

Saha's decision came after he was questioned about his 'integrity'. The 37-year old was disappointed to hear such comments after playing for Bengal for 15 years.

"For me, too, it is a very sad feeling that I have to go through something like this after playing for Bengal for so long. It is disappointing that people make such comments and question your integrity. As a player, I had never faced such a thing in the past, but now that it has happened, even I need to (move on)," Saha told to Sportstar.

“Since I had made up my mind that I won’t play for Bengal, I had informed (the Cricket Association of Bengal president Avishek Dalmiya) over phone. But I will meet him in person and finalise the formalities,” he added.

Saha is currently in talks with a number of state associations and he is yet to take a decision as time is still left for the upcoming season.

“I have spoken to a lot of people, but no decision has been taken yet. There is still time left for next season…” the 2022 IPL winner said.

“I just went to the IPL to contribute to Gujarat Titans and help them win. I am glad that we won the title, but I am not thinking too much about what will happen next or what should have happened. My job was to perform and I just did that,” he further added.