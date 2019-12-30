India opener Rohit Sharma, a proud daddy to baby daughter Samaira, took to Instagram on Monday (December 30) to wish his baby girl on her first birthday.

The Mumbai Indians captain posted a series of pictures on Instagram and penned a special message for Samaira. “Happy happy birthday to my little Cookie Monster. Your arrival has brought nothing but excitement, laughter and bliss to our lives. Here’s to more midnight dancing, rapping and showing you the world,” Rohit wrote on Instagram and attached a heart emoji to the caption as well.

Rohit’s wife Ritika too dedicated a special message on Instagram to their bundle of joy. “Our baby is ONE!! Happiest birthday Sammy-boo This has been the best, most challenging, most fun year of our lives and it’s all thanks to you baby girl, From dancing to Santa Shark and Jubel, to splashing around in whatever water body we find, to saying hi to every bird, dog, tree and lamppost we see. May this year be filled with lots of love, luck and bubbles,” she wrote.

It can be recalled last year, Rohit left the Indian touring squad to Australia midway and flew back home to Mumbai to witness the birth of the couple’s first child.

It’s been a fabulous 2019 for Rohit, who recently surpassed Sri Lanka batting great Sanath Jayasuriya for the most runs as an opener in a calendar year. He registered the landmark in India’s third ODI against West Indies. Jayasuriya scored 2387 runs as opener in 1997, while Rohit registered 2442 runs across all formats.

In this year, Rohit also registered most sixes in international cricket this year. He currently has 410 sixes to his name, with 78 of those hit in 2019. He also became the first batsman to hit more than 75 sixes in a calendar year.