It may still be early days in Indian cricket for young Washington Sundar but the offspinner from Tamil Nadu, who has played 23 T20Is and one ODI since making his India debut in 2017, is keen to learn more and stock up his repertoire to become a more formidable force.

Washington became the seventh youngest Indian cricketer to make ODI debut in December of 2017 against Sri Lanka. However, he is yet to get a game since and has been limited to playing T20Is, in which he's grabbed 19 wickets, often at an expensive economy rate. Currently in lockdown, Washington revealed a variation he had added to his bowling at the beginning of last season.

"I wanted to increase the revs I impart on the ball without decreasing my speed," he told Sportstar. "Speed is my strength. I wanted to bowl at around 92-93 kmph and then get the ball to dip on the batsman because of the revs. He would be surprised. I try to read the batsman, get into his mind,"

The young spinner is thankful to Indian coach Ravi Shastri and bowling coach Bharat Arun for guiding him along the way. In fact, Washington narrated a couple of incidents where he picked Arun’s brains and was rewarded with a couple of very important wickets.

“After every match we discuss. What I had done right, and more importantly, where I could have been better. Shastri sir and Arun sir have been a big help to me,” Washington said.

“I was bowling to Evin Lewis. Generally I get the ball to skid into him. For this game in Thiruvananthapuram, Arun sir asked me to bowl round the wicket to that explosive left-hander Lewis and spin the ball away from him. I did just that, he jumped out and was stumped. The plan worked.

“Then, in New Zealand, Arun sir asked me to bowl over the wicket to the left-handed Colin Munro, cramp him for room and attack the stumps. Munro was bowled.”