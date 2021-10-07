California: The 2-time Wimbledon winner, Andy Murray announced on Instagram on Thursday that his tennis shoes along with his wedding ring has been stolen and he made an online plea to help him find the ring.Also Read - Kim Clijsters Set to Make a Comeback at Indian Wells; Emma Raducanu Top Attraction

The Scotsman is competing in the Indian Wells tournament and in the video he said that the other night after dinner he went to his car to get his shoes but the shoes turned out to be smelly and sweaty due to the hot humid conditions and didn’t want to keep it with him at his hotel room. So he kept it under his car overnight to dry it out, didn’t realising that his wedding ring was also attached to his shoe. Also Read - ATP Opens Investigation into Domestic Abuse Allegations Against Alexander Zverev

“Last night after dinner in Indian Wells, I got back in the car to go back to the hotel and it didn’t smell great. I’d left my tennis shoes in there … it’s been like 38-39 degrees so the shoes are damp, sweaty and smelly,” Murray said in the video.