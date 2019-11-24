West Indies captain Kieron Pollard is on the verge of guiding his team Deccan Gladiators to the T10 League title in the final when they square off with Maratha Arabians on Sunday. The 32-year-old Pollard feels it’s his will to win that pushes him to success.

“I think the will to win is what makes you as an individual sometimes successful because you want to pass on the knowledge that you’ve learnt [from] playing international cricket [and] playing franchise cricket on to the players that you have presently and try to educate them. So when you go onto that field, they have that cricketing knowledge to go out and try to execute and be one step ahead of the opposition,” Pollard told ESPNcricinfo on Sunday.

“We play a lot of cricket around the world but it’s about being successful and about winning and that’s my mantra no matter who I play for at that point in time I give my all to win and my will to win is very, very strong.”

Pollard, who plays for defending IPL champions Mumbai Indians, also has a T20 World Cup medal in his showcase. He has been one of the most experienced franchise cricketers in the world.

“With that you can broaden their mindset as to how they go about it because in certain cultures, certain things are embedded in them but when you come out in the wider world it’s not only about that,” Pollard said of his advice for emerging players.

“You get a different perspective from different people and that makes you learn and get better as a cricketer. I’ve played all over the world, in different competitions, so I have a fair idea of how to go about it and I’ve been successful as well. So however that conversation goes at that time you share that knowledge of it and what you think. Your opinion might not be right but it might give them a different perspective of how you are thinking about certain aspects.

“Once you’re good enough to be here, you’re good enough to go out and perform. All you need to do when you sit in a franchise or in a team where there’s a lot of internationals you try to pick their brains and try to understand different aspects of cricket, different scenarios of what they would have done in certain situations.”