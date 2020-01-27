Hours after the tragic passing of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, an old tweet predicting his death has gone viral.

The tweet is from November 14, 2012, which reads, “Kobe is going to end up dying in a helicopter crash,” and was posted by an account that goes by the name “.Nose,” and handle @dotNose.

Bryant and his daughter Gianna were among several people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. He was 41. The five-time NBA Champion for the Los Angeles Lakers, was on his way to a travel basketball game when the tragic crash took place. There were nine people on board the helicopter including a friend of Gianna and her parent.

Kobe is going to end up dying in a helicopter crash — .Noso (@dotNoso) November 13, 2012

The cause of the crash is unknown. An official stated that the chopper he was travelling in, the Sikorsky S-76 went down in a foggy weather around 10AM (1800GMT) in hilly terrains, about 40 miles of northwest of central Los Angeles, sparking a brush fire. There were no survivors. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board, the federal government’s two chief aviation regulators, have launched investigations into the crash.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver offered his condolences saying the NBA family is devastated by the tragic passing of Bryant and his daughter.

“For 20 seasons, Kobe showed us what is possible when remarkable talent blends with an absolute devotion to winning. He was one of the most extraordinary players in the history of our game with accomplishments that are legendary: five NBA championships, an NBA MVP award, 18 NBA All-Star selections, and two Olympic gold medals. But he will be remembered most for inspiring people around the world to pick up a basketball and compete to the very best of their ability. He was generous with the wisdom he acquired and saw it as his mission to share it with future generations of players, taking special delight in passing down his love of the game to Gianna,” a statement issued by Silver stated.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Vanessa, and their family, the Lakers organization and the entire sports world.”

Bryant rose to fame as an 18-year-old rookie and played for the LA Lakers for two decades, whose stardom transcended basketball. Bryant was an 18-time All-Star, 15-time member of the All-NBA Team, 12-time member of the All-Defensive team, and the 2008 NBA Most Valuable Player.