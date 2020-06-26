Is Mohammad Hafeez coronavirus positive? Also Read - COVID-19: With Highest Single-Day Spike, Maharashtra Tally Ahead of These 10 Countries

The mystery surrounding Hafeez's test deepened after fresh reports have emerged of the national cricket board ordering a re-test of his earlier sample which also was found to be positive.

A day after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that nine cricketers including Hafeez have tested positive for the deadly virus, the allrounder posted results of a test he underwent privately which came out negative.

His actions irked PCB officials as Hafeez refused to go into quarantine.

According to news agency PTI, the Shaukat Khanum Memorial hospital, which tested the players and officials did a retest of the earlier sample they had taken from Hafeez and it again came positive.

“This is a very intriguing situation for the board. It will be interesting to see what is the result of the second test taken today of the 10 players, who tested positive in the first test earlier this week will come,” a source was quoted as saying by the agency.

All samples have been re-tested and PCB is expected to announce the results on Saturday.

Players who test positive again will miss the tour of England and will be replaced in the 29-man squad by reserves.

Should Hafeez also test positive, he will likely face disciplinary action as instead of going into isolation, he went for a private test.

However, source close to Hafeez has defended the veteran cricketer’s action saying he was “very disturbed” and did it out of concern for his immediate family. “That is why he took a second test privately as a precautionary measure he had no intention to embarrass the authorities,” the source said.