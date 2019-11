Mzansi Super League 2019 Full Schedule: Squds, MSL Timings in IST, Fixtures, Venues And Broadcast Details

The second season of the Mzansi Super League will begin on November 8 in Johannesburg. The first match will be played between the finalists of the last season in Jozi Stars and Cape Town Blitz at The Wanderers Stadium. The first edition of the tournament was won by Jozi Stars after they defeated Blitz by 8 wickets in Cape Town. Stars had chased the below-par 114-run target on the back of Rassie van der Dussen’s 59* (54) in the 18th over.

The second season will once again pit six teams against each other – they will play in the home and away format. After each team plays 10 matches, the top team will qualify for the final match directly. The second and third-ranked team will play an eliminator and the winner of the same will face the top-ranked team in the final match. Considering the South African team’s performance across all formats this year, CSA (Cricket South Africa) will be eager to unearth fresh talent from the domestic T20 extravaganza.

MSL 2019 Date, Complete Fixtures, Timings (IST) and Venue

November 8: Jozi Stars vs Cape Town Blitz (9 pm) | New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

November 9: Durban Heat vs Tshwane Spartans (4 pm) | Kingsmead, Durban

November 10: Paarl Rocks vs Cape Town Blitz (1.30 pm) | Boland Park, Paarl

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants vs Jozi Stars (5.30 pm) | St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth

November 13: Tshwane Spartans vs Nelson Mandela Bay Giants (9 pm) | SuperSport Park, Centurion

November 14: Cape Town Blitz vs Jozi Stars (9 pm) | Newlands, Cape Town

November 15: Durban Heat vs Paarl Rocks (9 pm) | Kingsmead, Durban

November 16: Jozi Stars vs Nelson Mandela Bay Giants (4.00pm) | New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

November 17: Durban Heat vs Cape Town Blitz (1.30 pm) | Kingsmead, Durban

Paarl Rocks vs Tshwane Spartans (5.30 pm) | Boland Park, Paarl

November 20: Nelson Mandela Bay Giants vs Cape Town Blitz (9 pm) | St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth

November 21: Tshwane Spartans vs Durban Heat (9 pm) | SuperSport Park, Centurion

November 22: Paarl Rocks vs Jozi Stars (9 pm) | Boland Park, Paarl

November 23: Nelson Mandela Bay Giants vs Durban Heat (4 pm) | St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth

November 24: Cape Town Blitz vs Paarl Rocks (1.30 pm) | Newlands, Cape Town

Jozi Stars vs Tshwane Spartans (5.30 pm) | New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

November 27: Nelson Mandela Bay Giants vs Paarl Rocks (9 pm) | St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth

November 28: Cape Town Blitz vs Durban Heat (9 pm) | Newlands, Cape Town

November 29: Tshwane Spartans vs Paarl Rocks (9 pm) | SuperSport Park, Centurion

November 30: Durban Heat vs Nelson Mandela Bay Giants (4 pm) | Kingsmead, Durban

December 1: Jozi Stars vs Paarl Rocks (1.30 pm) | New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Cape Town Blitz vs Tshwane Spartans (5.30 pm) | Newlands, Cape Town

December 3: Nelson Mandela Bay Giants vs Tshwane Spartans (9 pm) | St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth

December 4: Paarl Rocks vs Durban Heat (9 pm) | Boland Park, Paarl

December 5: Tshwane Spartans vs Jozi Stars (9 pm) | SuperSport Park, Centurion

December 6: Cape Town Blitz vs Nelson Mandela Bay Giants (9 pm) | Newlands, Cape Town

December 7: Jozi Stars vs Durban Heat (12.30pm) | New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

December 8: Paarl Rocks vs Nelson Mandela Bay Giants (1.30 pm) | Boland Park, Paarl

Tshwane Spartans vs Cape Town Blitz (5.30 pm) | SuperSport Park, Centurion

December 10: Durban Heat vs Jozi Stars (9 pm) | Kingsmead, Durban

December 13: Eliminator (9 pm)

December 16: Final (9 pm)

MSL 2019 COMPLETE SQUADS

Cape Town Blitz: Quinton de Kock, Wahab Riaz, Liam Livingstone, Dale Steyn, Sisanda Magala, Anrich Nortje, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Janneman Malan, George Linde, David Bedingham, Vernon Philander, Marques Ackerman, Gregory Mahlokoana, Aviwe Mgijima, Khwezi Gumede.

Durban Heat: Andile Phehlukwayo, Alex Hales, David Miller, Dane Vilas, Ravi Bopara, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Abbott, Khaya Zondo, Marco Jansen, Daryn Dupavillon, Sarel Erwee, Malusi Siboto, Prenelan Subrayen, Wihan Lubbe, Shaun von Berg, Robbie Frylinck.

Jozi Stars: Kagiso Rabada, Chris Gayle, Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Daniel Christian, Temba Bavuma, Duanne Olivier, Simon Harmer, Ryan Rickelton, Aaron Phangiso, Lizaad Williams, Sinethemba Qeshile, Nono Pongolo, Eathan Bosch, Delano Potgieter, Dane Paterson.

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants: Imran Tahir, Jason Roy, Chris Morris, Jon-Jon Smuts, Junior Dala, Farhaan Behardien, Beuran Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Onke Nyaku, Ben Dunk, Heino Kuhn, Marco Marais, Grant Thomson, Akhona Mnyaka, Nandre Burger, Dyllan Matthews.

Paarl Rocks: Faf du Plessis, Isuru Udana, JP Duminy, Tabraiz Shamsi, Hardus Viljoen, Aiden Markram, Bjorn Fortuin, James Vince, Dwaine Pretorius, Cameron Delport, Sibonelo Makhanya, Henry Davids, Mangaliso Mosehle, Ferisco Adams, Kerwin Mungroo, Thando Ntini.

Tshwarne Spartans: AB de Villiers, Tom Curran, Morne Morkel, Lungi Ngidi, Heinrich Klaasen, Theunis de Bruyn, Roelof van der Merwe, Lutho Sipamla, Pite van Biljon, Tony de Zorzi, Waqar Salamkheil, Dean Elgar, Wiaan Mulder, Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Corbin Bosch, Donavon Ferreira.

MZANSI SUPER LEAGUE BROADCAST DETAILS

India & Subcontinent: Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 2, Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD

South Africa: SABC (South African Broadcasting Corporation)

UK: FreeSports

Pakistan: Geo Super (Geo TV)

USA: Cricketgateway

Bangladesh: Cricketgateway

Sri Lanka: Cricketgateway

ONLINE CRICKET STREAMING: SonyLiv, Cricketgateway, FanCode