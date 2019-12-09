Faf du Plessis lit up the internet with a remarkable reply to why one of his star player – Hardus Viljoen – was not available for his team Paarl Rocks’ match against Nelson Mandela Giants in the Mzansi Super League 2019 on Sunday.

Du Plessis, who lost the toss was asked about any changes to his playing XI; to which the South African skipper spoke about Viljoen skipping this game and then proceeded to reveal too much information about his unavailability.

Du Plessis said, “One change Hardus Viljoen is not playing, he is lying in bed with my sister, they got married yesterday, so…”. The response had the interviewee in splits. And as expected, the video went viral on social media.

What an answer from FAF Du Plessis 🙈😂😄#MSL2019 pic.twitter.com/8snEuMEop2 — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) December 8, 2019

Allrounder Viljoen, who has represented South Africa in one Test, got married to Rhemi Rynners, du Plessis’ sister on Saturday. Rynners had travelled to India during the Indian Premier League season 12 earlier this year with fiance Viljoen, who was representing Kings XI Punjab.

As for the match, Paarl Rocks beat Nelson Mandela Giants to seal a finals spot.

Rocks have been in the news earlier as well, when spinner Tabrez Shamsi, pulled off a magic trick to celebrate a wicket. During a Mzansi Super League match, Shamsi took out a red handkerchief from his pocket and with a little shake of the hand, turned it into a metre-long rod while celebrating a wicket.

