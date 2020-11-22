Former member of Committee of Administrators (C0A) Ramachandra Guha has made serious allegations against former Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) president N Srinivasan and Home Minister Amit Shah. Guha has accused the duo of nepotism while running Indian cricket. Adding further, Guha revealed how Ranji Trophy players do not get their money on time and that there are great delays. Also Read - India vs Australia 2020: Mohammed Siraj Declines BCCI Offer to Fly Back Home After Father's Demise; Ganguly Lauds His 'Character'

"N Srinivasan and Amit Shah are effectively running Indian cricket today. The state associations are run by somebody's daughter, somebody's son. The Board is steeped in intrigue and nepotism and there are great delays in paying Ranji Trophy players their dues. The reforms that were hoped for have not happened," Ramachandra Guha told Mid-Day.

While Srinivasan's son-in-law Gurunath Meiyappan was involved in a betting racket in the past, Amit Shah's son Jay Shah is currently a part of the BCCI team.

Guha also took a jibe at current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly for endorsing a fantasy game.

“Not the biggest bane; it is a bane. Look at Ganguly today—head of the Board and representing some cricket fantasy game. This kind of greed for money among Indian cricketers is shocking,” he said when asked whether the conflict of interest is the biggest bane of Indian cricket.

Meanwhile, after the completion of the Indian Premier League in UAE, the Indian players have gone to Australia for a two-month long tour comprising of three ODIs, three T20Is, and four Tests.

Guha was one of the four members of the CoA appointed by the Supreme Court to run the BCCI in January 2017. The SC had appointed the committee to ensure transparency in the administration of the BCCI. His new book ‘The Commonwealth of Cricket: A Lifelong Love Affair with the Most Subtle and Sophisticated Game Known to Humankind’ gives an insight into events during his reign as CoA.