Happy with Supreme Court’s decision of allowing the state body to hold elections, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) in all likelihood will once again be governed by the familiar names. The legacy of former BCCI president N Srinivasan is expected to continue in TNCA’s top post as his daughter – Rupa Gurunath is set to become the first woman to become the president of a state cricket body controlled by BCCI. As per the report in ‘The Times of India’, the TNCA members pushed Rupa’s name for the high-profile job.

As per the report, Rupa’s name was floated during an informal meeting of TNCA club representatives and her nomination is likely to be announced during the Executive Committee meeting on Monday. The representatives want the legacy of Srinivasan to continue in TNCA thus they insisted the India Cements director to take over the role in state association. She is also unlikely to face any competition during the election as no other name from the rival camps have emerged so far.

“Even though she is a newcomer to cricket politics, Rupa is extremely hands-on when it comes to the cement business. She is a chip off the old block and we believe she will be up for the challenge,” the paper quotes a source as saying.

Rupa is the wife of former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) owner – Gurunath Meiyappan, who had to quit from his post after the infamous spot-fixing allegations. She has not been active in cricket administration

Rupa’s father, Srinivasan has been at the helm of affairs of TNCA for a long time now but is now barred from contesting elections under the new tenure clause in the BCCI constitution.

The TNCA elections are scheduled to be held on September 28 but the Supreme Court on Friday has given the state bodies an option of delaying the polls by a few days since there is little time left to complete the procedures.