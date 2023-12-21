Home

NA vs NPC Dream11 Team Prediction, Nepal Pro Club Championship 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Nepal Army vs Nepal Police Club, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Birgunj Cricket Ground, Birgunj 1 PM IST December 21, Thursday

NA vs NPC Dream11 Team Prediction, Nepal Pro Club Championship 2023 Fantasy Hints

TOSS: The Nepal Pro Club Championship 2023 match toss between Nepal Army vs Nepal Police Club will take place at 1 PM IST

Time: 21 December 2023, 1 PM IST

Venue: Birgunj Cricket Ground, Birgunj.

NA vs NPC Dream11 Team

Captain: Dipendra Singh Airee

Vice-Captain: Kushal Malla

Wicketkeeper: Binod Bhandari

Batsmen: Dev Khanal, Sandeep Rajali, Sunil Dhamala

All-Rounders: Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Rohit Kumar Paudel, KC Karan

Bowlers: Sompal Kami, Gulshan Jha, Lalit Bhandari.

NA vs NPC Probable Playing XIs

Nepal Army: Dev Khanal, Santosh Karki, Rohit Kumar Paudel, Kushal Malla, B Sharki, Binod Bhandari (C), RP Magar, Bibek Yadav, Sompal Kami, S Alam, JK Mukhiya

Nepal Police Club: Aarif Sheikh, Arjun Saud, S Rana, Dipendra Singh Airee (C), Karan KC, D Nath (wk), A Shrestha, Rashid Khan, Gulshan Kumar Jha, Lalit Rajbanshi, S Dhakal.

