NA vs NPC Dream11 Team Prediction, Nepal Pro Club Championship 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Nepal Army vs Nepal Police Club, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Birgunj Cricket Ground, Birgunj 1 PM IST December 21, Thursday
NA vs NPC Dream11 Team Prediction, Nepal Pro Club Championship 2023 Fantasy Hints: Here is the Dream 11 of NA vs NPC Nepal Pro Club Championship 2023 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and NA vs NPC Dream11 Team Prediction, NA vs NPC Fantasy Cricket Prediction, NA vs NPC Playing 11s Nepal Pro Club Championship 2023 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Nepal Army vs Nepal Police Club, Fantasy Playing Tips – Nepal Pro Club Championship 2023 Series. NA vs NPC Dream11 Team Prediction, Nepal Pro Club Championship 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Nepal Army vs Nepal Police Club, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Birgunj Cricket Ground, Birgunj 1 PM IST December 21, Thursday.
TOSS: The Nepal Pro Club Championship 2023 match toss between Nepal Army vs Nepal Police Club will take place at 1 PM IST
Time: 21 December 2023, 1 PM IST
Venue: Birgunj Cricket Ground, Birgunj.
NA vs NPC Dream11 Team
Captain: Dipendra Singh Airee
Vice-Captain: Kushal Malla
Wicketkeeper: Binod Bhandari
Batsmen: Dev Khanal, Sandeep Rajali, Sunil Dhamala
All-Rounders: Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Rohit Kumar Paudel, KC Karan
Bowlers: Sompal Kami, Gulshan Jha, Lalit Bhandari.
NA vs NPC Probable Playing XIs
Nepal Army: Dev Khanal, Santosh Karki, Rohit Kumar Paudel, Kushal Malla, B Sharki, Binod Bhandari (C), RP Magar, Bibek Yadav, Sompal Kami, S Alam, JK Mukhiya
Nepal Police Club: Aarif Sheikh, Arjun Saud, S Rana, Dipendra Singh Airee (C), Karan KC, D Nath (wk), A Shrestha, Rashid Khan, Gulshan Kumar Jha, Lalit Rajbanshi, S Dhakal.
