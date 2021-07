NAC vs ALZ Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Sweden

Nacka CC vs Alby Zalmi CF Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Sweden- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s NAC vs ALZ at Norsborg Cricket Ground: In another exciting match of ECS T10 Sweden tournament, Nacka CC will take on Alby Zalmi CF at the Norsborg Cricket Ground on Wednesday. The ECS T10 Sweden NAC vs ALZ match will start at 12:30 PM IST – July 28. Nacka and Alby Zalmi CF are the bottom two teams in Group B of the ECS T10 Stockholm. Nacka have lost five in five, with most of their defeats coming by big margins. Meanwhile, Alby Zalmi CF have one win and three losses from their four games. Both sides will be eager to move up the ECS T10 Stockholm points table. Here is the ECS T10 Sweden Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and NAC vs ALZ Dream11 Team Prediction, NAC vs ALZ Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, NAC vs ALZ Probable XIs ECS T10 Sweden, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Nacka CC vs Alby Zalmi CF, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Sweden.Also Read - ALZ vs NAC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, ECS T10 Sweden: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XIs For Alby Zalmi vs Nacka, 6:30 PM IST, July 27

TOSS: The ECS T10 Sweden toss between Nacka and Alby Zalmi CF will take place at 12 PM IST – July 28. Also Read - WEF vs SOB Dream11 Team Prediction The Hundred 2021: Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave Dream11 at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Time: 12:30 PM IST. Also Read - BOK vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction Jharkhand T20 2021 Match 22: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Bokaro Blasters vs Singhbhum Strickers at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi at 01.00 PM IST 27th July 2021

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm.

NAC vs ALZ My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Zabi Zahid

Batsmen – Shahed Ali, Muhammad Zeeshan, Omran Zazai

All-rounders – Rahel Khan (C), Azam Khalil, Khalid Zahid (VC), Azam Mohammad

Bowlers – Abdul Hakeem, Lemar Momand, Sami Khalil

NAC vs ALZ Probable Playing XIs

Nacka CC: Zabi Zahid (C), Khalid Zahid, Sadat Sidiqi (wk), Aman Momand, Omran Zazai, Abdul Hakeem, Muhiyadeen Rahman, Hewad Momand, Shafi Masood, Lemar Momand, Sadiq Sidiqi.

Alby Zalmi CF: Shahed Ali, Zia Alozai, Azam Khalil, Rahel Khan (C), Muhammad Zeeshan, Taj Hussain, Tas Qureshi, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Ismaeel Zia (wk), Sami Khalil, Aman Zahid.

NAC vs ALZ Squads

Nacka CC: Aamer Riaz, Ahmed Zulfiqar, Ali Hassani, Asad Iqbal, Asif Khan, Faisal Mushtaq, Gurupal Randhawa, Muhammad Ashfaq, Nadeem Ali, Osama Qureshi, Qasib Rashid, Rehman Abdul, Shani Khawaja, Tahir Tarar, Wasif Muhammad, Zeeshan Mahmood.

Alby Zalmi CF: Abdullah Khalil, Ali Husnain, Ali Usman, Aljabbar Hussain, Bilal Muhammad, Faraan Chaudhary, Farrukh Ilyas, Hammad Iftikhkar, Imam Din, Jawan Awan, Jitender Singh, Kamran Zia, Khalil Jalali, Mohammad Vajjih Ali, Muhammad Abdullah, Muhammad Waqqas Vaince, Qamrii Gujjar, Ruksar Ahmed, Sameer Ali Khan, Shahzaib Gul, Shari Shaji, Sheharyar Raza, Talha Mustafa, Usama Chaudhary, Waqar Hasan, Zubair Aslam.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ NAC Dream11 Team/ ALZ Dream11 Team/ Nacka CC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Alby Zalmi CF Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – ECS T10 Sweden/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.