Nacka CC vs Djurgarderns IF Dream11 Team Prediction Botkyrka 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's NAC vs DIC at Karsby Cricket Center: In one of the most-awaited clashes of Dream11 ECS T10 Stockholm, Botkyrka 2020 League Nacka CC will take on Djurgarderns IF Cricketforening in the final of the tournament on Friday evening (July 10). The NAC vs DIC ECS T10 – Stockholm will be played at the Karsby Cricket Center, in Stockholm. The ECS T10 match will begin at 9.30 PM IST. Another T10 tournament in the European Cricket Series. This time, we have a wider pool of teams – 10 in total divided into two groups of five. Top four teams – two from each group – qualify for the knockouts. The 10 teams are Nacka CC, Stockholm Tigers, Alby Zalmi Cricket Club U-23, Spanga United Cricket Club, Stockholm Super Kings, Stockholm International Cricket Club, Djurgardens IF Cricketforning, Marsta CC, Varmdo CC and Saltsjobaden Cricket Club.

TOSS – The toss between Nacka CC and Djurgarderns IF will take place at 9 PM (IST).

Time: 9.30 PM IST

Venue: Karsby Cricket Center, Stockholm.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – S Zahid

Batsmen – O Zazai (VC), S Rahmani, M O’Connor (C), D Nissila

Allrounders – Z Zahid, K Azizi, S Choudhry

Bowlers – S Nawaz, P Shukla, S Conein

NAC vs DIC Probable Playing XIs

Nacka CC: K Aziz, S Zahid, O Zazai, S Rahmani, Z Zahid, M Nawaz, R Khan, S Ahmad, S Jalali, L Momand and H K.

Djurgardens IF Cricketforening: S Choudhary, M O’Connor, A Dubey, A Bukhari, D Nissila, J Taylor, L Karlsson, P Shukla, R Robbins, S Conein and W Boshoff.

NAC vs DIC Squads

Nacka CC: Khalid Azizi, Lemar Momand, Najeeb Khan, Wakil Jalali, Ozil Rahman, Abdul Hakeem, Shakil Jalali, Rashid Khan, Sohail Zahid, Zabi Zahid, Azam Momand, Syed Ahmad, Omran Zazai, Saad Nawaz, Samiullah Rahmani.

Djurgarderns IF Cricketforening: Richie Robbins, Ubaid Safi, Prashant Shukla, Ned Hall, Joe Taylor, Ankit Dubey, Mitchell O’Connor, Wynand Boshoff, Asim Bukhari, Sesanka Katuri, Serge Conein, Nasim Khan, Shashikant Panchal, Tony Singh, Aritra Bhakat, Daniel Nissila, Shahzeb Choudhry, Liam Karlsson, Souveer Raghav.

