NAC vs MAR, Fantasy Cricket Tips, ECS T10 Sweden: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XIs For Nacka vs Marsta, 12:30 PM IST, 29th July:

Here is the ECS T10 Sweden Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and NAC vs MAR Dream11 Team Prediction, NAC vs MAR Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, NAC vs MAR Probable XIs ECS T10 Sweden, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Nacka vs Marsta, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Sweden, Dream11 Team Prediction Nacka vs Marsta, Fantasy Tips Nacka vs Marsta.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Sweden toss between Nacka vs Marsta will take place at 12 PM IST – July 28.

Time: 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground.

NAC vs MAR My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Zabi Zahid

Batsmen – Waqas Haider (VC), Omran Zazai (C), Hewad Momand

All-rounders – Sweed Ullah, Usman Arif, Hamid Sulehri, Khalid Zahid

Bowlers – Abdul Hakeem, Ajmal Raza, Qambber Syed

NAC vs MAR Probable Playing XIs

Nacka: Sadat Sidiqi(wk), Zabi Zahid©, Omran Zazai, Khalid Zahid, Shafi Masood, Azam Mohammad, Abdul Hakeem, Hewad Momand, Sadiq Sidiqi, Mohammad Abubakar, Tariq Mohammad

Marsta: Ajmal Raza, Shahid Mustafa©(wk), Usman Waraich, Waqas Haider, Sweed Ullah, Fahad Waqas, Hamid Sulehri, Share Ali, Mushtaq Aslam, Qambber Syed, Usman Arif

NAC vs MAR Squads

Nacka: Sadat Sidiqi(wk), Zabi Zahid©, Omran Zazai, Khalid Zahid, Shafi Masood, Azam Mohammad, Abdul Hakeem, Hewad Momand, Sadiq Sidiqi, Mohammad Abubakar, Tariq Mohammad, Shahik Jalali, Shohaib Zahid, Baljit Singh

Marsta: Ajmal Raza, Shahid Mustafa©(wk), Usman Waraich, Waqas Haider, Sweed Ullah, Fahad Waqas, Waseem Ul Haque, Hamid Sulehri, Share Ali, Qambber Syed, Usman Arif, Junaid Khan, Mushtaq Islam, Kamran Ali

