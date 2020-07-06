NAC vs STT Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Nacka CC vs Stockholm Tigers, Match 1, Dream11 ECS T10 Stockholm, Botkyrka – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s NAC vs STT in Kummerfeld Sport Verein: After the ECS Kummerfield, the European Cricket Series continues with its latest tournament in Stockholm’s Botkyrka. A total of 10 teams are taking part in the five-day affair. The teams have been divided into two groups of five. Each team plays the other in their respective groups once with the top-two from each progressing to the next stage. Also Read - Dream11 ECS T10 Stockholm, Botkyrka Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Online, Latest Cricket Matches, Timings in India

The 10 participating teams are Nacka CC, Stockholm Tigers, Alby Zalmi Cricket Club U-23, Spanga United Cricket Club, Stockholm Super Kings, Stockholm International Cricket Club, Djurgardens IF Cricketforning, Marsta CC, Varmdo CC and Saltsjobaden Cricket Club. Also Read - GICB vs CCMH Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Gros Islet Cannon Blasters vs Central Castries Mindhood T10 Match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium 12 AM IST July 6

Toss: The toss between Nacka CC and Stockholm Tigers will take place at 1:00 PM (IST). Also Read - SCL vs MRS Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips For South Castries Lions vs Mon Repos Stars T10 Match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium 10 PM IST July 5

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm



NAC vs STT My Dream11 Team

Samiullah Rahmani (captain), Arif Hossain (vice-captain), Rashid Khan, Rashedul Islam, Sohail Zahid, Rizvi Hoque, Kawser Ahmed, Zabi Zahid, Lemar Momand, Akash Islam, Sayem Chowdhury

NAC vs STT Squads

Nacka CC: Syed Ahmad, Omran Zazai, Wakil Jalali, Saad Nawaz, Lemar Momand, Ozil Rahman, Najeeb Khan, Abdul Hakeem, Rashid Khan, Azam Momand, Sohail Zahid, Samiullah Rahmani, Shakil Jalali, Khalid Azizi, Zabi Zahid

Stockholm Tigers: Roni Gupta, Arif Hossain, Faruk Ahmed, Ahmed Kawsar, Bappy Chowdhury, Rizvi Hoque, Asif Ferdous, Sayem Chowdhury, Shahnawazur Rahman, Akash Islam, Rudro Karim, Tanin Ahmad, Humayun Kabir, Hafizur Rahman, Rashedul Islam, Raz Imtiaz, Bipu Rais, Liton Sarkar

