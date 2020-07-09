NAC vs SUN Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Nacka CC vs Spanga United CC, Match 18, Dream11 ECS T10 Stockholm, Botkyrka – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s NAC vs SUN in Marsta Cricket Club: On Day 3 of the series, the first match between Varmdo CC and Djurgardens IF Cricketforning was washed out due to rain. In the second match, Nacka CC beat Alby Zami by 50 runs in a game reduced to five-overs-per-side. Djurgardens then recovered from the defeat earlier in the day to knock down Stockholm International Cricket Club by eight wickets. Saltsjobaden got the better of Spanda United in the penultimate game while Stockholm International Cricket Club finished the day with a win over Varmdo CC. Also Read - VAR vs SSK Dream11 Team Hints, Dream11 ECS T10 Stockholm, Botkyrka: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Varmdo CC vs Stockholm Super Kings Match 17 in Marsta Cricket Club at 3:30 PM IST Thursday July 9

After the ECS Kummerfield, the European Cricket Series continues with its latest tournament in Stockholm’s Botkyrka. A total of 10 teams are taking part in the five-day affair. The teams have been divided into two groups of five. Each team plays the other in their respective groups once with the top-two from each progressing to the next stage. Also Read - SUN vs STT Dream11 Team Hints, Dream11 ECS T10 Stockholm, Botkyrka: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Spanga United CC vs Stockholm Tigers Match 16 in Marsta Cricket Club at 1:30 PM IST Thursday July 9

The 10 participating teams are Nacka CC, Stockholm Tigers, Alby Zalmi Cricket Club U-23, Spanga United Cricket Club, Stockholm Super Kings, Stockholm International Cricket Club, Djurgardens IF Cricketforning, Marsta CC, Varmdo CC and Saltsjobaden Cricket Club. Also Read - DIC vs SICC Dream11 Team Hints, Dream11 ECS T10 Stockholm, Botkyrka: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Djurgardens IF Cricketforening vs Stockholm International Cricket Club Match 13 in Marsta Cricket Club at 5:30 PM IST Wednesday July 8

Toss: The toss between Nacka CC and Spanga United CC will take place at 5:00 PM (IST).

Time: 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm



NAC vs SUN My Dream11 Team

Faisal Azeem (captain), Omran Zazai (vice-captain), Sohail Zahid, Samiullah Rahmani, Shakil Jalali, Tasal Saddiqi, Krishan Silva, Khalid Azizi, Muhammad Nawaz, Lemar Momand, Fayaz Alix

NAC vs SUN Squads

Nacka CC: Omran Zazai, Muhammad Nawaz, Khalid Azizi, Samiullah Rahmani, Sohail Zahid, Zabi Zahid, Hijrat Khan, Najeeb Khan, Abdul Hakeem, Ozil Rahman, Azam Momand, Rashid Khan, Shakil Jalali, Lemar Momand, Saeed Ahmad, Wakil Jalali

Spanga United CC: Thilina Warnakulasuriya, Janaka Johannes, Faisal Azeem, Tasal Saddiqi, Pubudu Keppetiyawa, Anton Don, Asanka Kalugama, Sanuk Keppetiyawa, Krishan Silva, Fayaz Ali, Sajith Johansson, Dammika Aduranmullawithanage

Check Dream11 Prediction/ NAC Dream11 Team/ SUN Dream11 Team/ Nacka CC Dream11 Team/ Spanga United CC Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.