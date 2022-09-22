Nagpur Weather Forecast

Nagpur: In what would come as a piece of bad news for fans, there are chances of rain playing spoilsport during the second T20I between India and Australia at Nagpur on Friday. The chances of rain are high and hence it could be a stop-start game which would be extremely irritating for the players. The temperature and humidity would also be high. in recent times, there has been a lot of rain across the state of Maharashtra and tomorrow looks to be nothing different. The predictions of rain exist in Nagpur all through the weekend as well.Also Read - Robin Uthappa Reacts on Rohit Sharma-Dinesh Karthik's Chemistry During 1st T20I at Mohali Between IND-AUS

Reports suggest that the training session that was scheduled for the teams has been called off due to rain. Also Read - WATCH: Police Lathicharge Passionate Fans Gathered to Collect Tickets For 3rd T20I; SHOCKING Video Goes VIRAL

Meanwhile, after the four-wicket loss in the T20I opener – India would look to bounce back to winning ways and keep the series alive. Also Read - Shark Tank India Judge Ashneer Grover Meets Virat Kohli Ahead of 2nd T20I at Nagpur, Shares Common Passion For ‘Ben Stokes’ - VIRAL PIC

For India, Jasprit Bumrah is all set to return to the side in place of Umesh Yadav and that would serve as a major boost for the hosts who missed him dearly in the Mohali game. Following the loss, captain Rohit Sharma blamed the bowlers for being unable to defend a mammoth 208.

IND vs AUS Probable Playing XIs

IND: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah

AUS: Aaron Finch, Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Matthew Wade, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis