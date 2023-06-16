Home

Sports

Najam Sethi Thanks Jay Shah After Pakistan’s Hybrid Model For Asia Cup 2023 Gets Approved

Najam Sethi Thanks Jay Shah After Pakistan’s Hybrid Model For Asia Cup 2023 Gets Approved

The Asia Cup 2023 will be played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 31 to September 17 with the former being the hosts.

Najam Sethi and Jay Shah. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Najam Sethi thanked Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Jay Shah after it accepted the ‘Hybrid Model’ to finalise the dates of the upcoming Asia Cup 2023. The ACC announced on Thursday the Asia Cup 2023 will start on August 31.

There has been a major logjam between the PCB and BCCI after Shah told last year that India won’t travel to Pakistan to play the continental tournament owing to security reasons. In reply, PCB said if India do not come to Pakistan, then the Men in Green will consider boycotting ODI World Cup later in the year.

You may like to read

India is the hosts to 2023 ODI World Cup in October-November while Shah is also the BCCI secretary. Seeing no other way to convince, Sethi then proposed a Hybird Model that would allow Pakistan to host first four matches in their own soil and the rest in Sri Lanka.

India will be playing all their Asia Cup 2023 games on Lankan soil. “I appreciate the efforts of ACC president Jay Shah to strengthen the council so that we can collectively continue to protect each other’s interests and also provide opportunities and platforms to emerging Asian nations,” Sethi said.

“I now look forward to continuing our discussions and deliberations with the ACC and Sri Lanka Cricket to iron out a few minor operational and logistical details so that we can launch our event planning and preparations.

“I want to assure the ACC, its commercial partners, participating countries, and the cricket fans in Pakistan and Sri Lanka that the PCB, as event hosts, will not leave any stone unturned in the successful delivery of the event that is so very critical to the sides featuring in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in October/November in India,” he added.

According to the ‘Hybrid Model’, Lahore is likely to host the first four games – Pakistan vs Nepal, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka and Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh. The tournament will then move to Sri Lanka. The final is on September 17.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.