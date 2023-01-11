Home

Najam Sethi to Meet Jay Shah in Dubai to Discuss Asia Cup 2023 Hosting Issue- Report

The current PCB Chief is hellbent to host the Asia Cup in Pakistan only and wants to discus with Shah to make it happen.

Najam Sethi to Meet Jay Shah in Dubai to Discuss Asia Cup 2023 Hosting Issue- Report. (Image: Twitter/IANS)

New Delhi: PCB Chairman Najam Sethi is looking forward to have a chat with ACC President Jay Shah, regarding the hosting of Asia Cup 2023 in Pakistan.

Pakistan were given the hosting rights to stage the Asia Cup tournament but India are not in any mood to send their team to their neighbour’s nation. Shah, who is also the BCCI secretary said earlier that the Asia Cup will be staged at a neutral venue.

“Najam will be using this opportunity to work on relations with the ACC members and ensure that the Asia Cup is held as scheduled in Pakistan in September this year. Basically, Najam is also going as he has been conveyed that there is strong possibility of BCCI boss Jay Shah also being in attendance, a PCB source told PTI.

“Sethi believes that there is a need for the PCB to have better relations with the ACC members whose support is necessary if the Asia Cup is to be held in Pakistan”, the source added.

“Having been a former ACC chairman, Najam will be giving out assurances to all members that Pakistan is completely safe and secure to host the regional event and all teams including India must send their teams,”

“If Shah does come to Dubai, it will also allow Sethi to meet him in person or other BCCI officials on the sidelines and discuss the issue of India sending its team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup”, the source said.