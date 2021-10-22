NAM vs IRE Dream11 Team Predictions ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Namibia vs Ireland Dream11 Team Prediction ICC T20 World Cup 2021- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's NAM vs IRE at Sharjah Cricket Ground, Ireland: In match no. 11 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 tournament, Namibia will take on Ireland in a must-win contest at the Sharjah Cricket Ground on Friday. The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 NAM vs IRE match will start at 3:30 PM IST – October 22. Namibia have won one natch so far in the tournament and are currently placed at the third spot on the T20 World Cup 2021 points table. On the other hand, Ireland have also won 1 out of the 2 matches they had played so far in this tournament The Irish side is occupying the second place on the points table.

TOSS: The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 toss between Namibia and Ireland will take place at 3 PM IST – October 22.

Time: 3:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Ground, Sharjah.

NAM vs IRE My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Zane Green

Batters: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (VC), Craig Williams, Gerhard Merwe Erasmus

All-rounders: David Wiese (C), JJ Smit, Curtis Campher

Bowlers: Mark Adair, Josh Little, Bernard Scholtz

NAM vs IRE Probable Playing XIs

Namibia: David Wiese, JJ Smit, Michael van Lingen, Stephen Baard, Zane Green (wk), Craig Williams, Gerhard Merwe Erasmus (C), Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Lofie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz.

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien, Andy Balbirnie (C), Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Simi Singh, Neil Rock (wk), Mark Adair, Craig Young, Josh Little.

NAM vs IRE Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

NAM vs IRE Squads

Namibia: Stephan Baard, Zane Green (wk), Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (C), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Michael van Lingen, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Pikky Ya France, Michau du Preez, Karl Birkenstock, Ben Shikongo.

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Kevin O Brien, Andrew Balbirnie (C), Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Neil Rock (wk), Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Lorcan Tucker, Benjamin White, Andy McBrine, George Dockrell.

