NAM vs KEN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier 2023 match 14th: Captain, Vice-Captain – Namibia vs Kenya, Today’s Playing 11s At United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek At 1 PM IST November 27 Monday

NAM vs KEN Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

NAM vs KEN Dream11 Team Prediction: Namibia will lock horns against Kenya for the 14th match of the ongoing T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier 2023 which will be played at United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek, and scheduled to start at 1 PM IST.

TOSS – The T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier 2023 match toss between Namibia vs Kenya will take place at 12.30 PM IST

Time – November 17, Sunday.

Venue: United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek.

NAM vs KEN Dream11 Team

Pushkar Sharma(VC), SO Ngoche, SR Bhudia, Gerhard Erasmus (C), Jonathan Smit, Jan Frylinck, Vraj Patel, Gerard Muthui, S Singh, IA Karim, Tangeni Lungameni

NAM vs KEN Probable Playing XIs

Namibia: M van Lingen, N Davin, Gerhard Erasmus (C), Jonathan Smit, Jan Frylinck, D Wiese, Zane Green (wk), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Tangeni Lungameni

Kenya: S Singh, IA Karim (wk), CO Obuya, Rushabvardhan Patel, Pushkar Sharma, SO Ngoche, SR Bhudia, NM Odhiambo, L Ndandason (C), Vraj Patel, Gerard Muthui

