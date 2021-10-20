NAM vs NED Dream11 Tips And Prediction T20 World Cup

Namibia vs Netherlands Dream11 Team Prediction ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's NAM vs NED at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: Namibia will lock horns with Netherlands in the 7th match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Wednesday. Both of the teams have lost their opening matches, with Namibia losing to Sri Lanka by 7 wickets and the Dutch losing to Ireland by the same margin. They'll be hoping to get off the mark with a win and get their campaign up and running.

Time: 3.30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

SL vs NAM My Dream11 Team

Zane Green, Max O’Dowd, Craig Williams, Bas de Leede, Gerhard Erasmus, Roelof van der Merwe, Pieter Seelaar, JJ Smit, Bernard Scholtz, Fred Klaassen, Ruben Trumpelmann.

Captain: Max O’Dowd Vice-Captain: JJ Smit.

SL vs NAM Probable Playing XIs

Namibia: Stephan Baard, Zane Green, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Pikky Ya France, Karl Birkenstock.

Netherlands: Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Ben Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Ryan ten Doeschate, Scott Edwards, Roelof van der Merwe, Pieter Seelaar, Fred Klaassen, Logan van Beek, Brandon Glover.

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus, Stephen Baard, Karl Birkenstock. Michau du Preez, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green, Nicol Lofie-Eaton, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Michael van Lingen, David Wiese, Craig Williams, Pikky Ya France.

Netherlands: Pieter Seelaar, Colin Ackermann, Philippe Boissevain, Ben Cooper, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards, Brandon Glover, Fred Klaassen, Stephan Myburgh, Max O’Dowd, Ryan Ten Doeschate, Logan van Beek, Timm van der Gugten, Roelof van der Merwe and Paul van Meekeren.