NAM vs NEP Dream11 Team Prediction, CWC League-2 One Day, Match 1 Fantasy Hints

NAM vs NEP Dream11 Team Prediction, CWC League-2 One Day, Match 1 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Namibia vs Nepal, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Cambusdoon New Ground, Ayr at 3 PM IST July 11, Monday.

Here is the CWC League-2 One Day Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and NAM vs NEP Dream11 Team Prediction, NAM vs NEP Fantasy Cricket Prediction, NAM vs NEP Playing 11s CWC League-2 One Day, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Namibia vs Nepal, Fantasy Playing Tips – CWC, CWC League-2 One Day.

TOSS – The CWC League-2 One Day toss between Namibia and Nepal will take place at 2:30 PM (IST).

Time – 3 PM IST

Venue: Cambusdoon New Ground, Ayr

NAM vs NEP Dream11 Team

Z Green, R Kumar Paudel, A Sheikh, G Erasmus, D Wiese, JJ Smit, KC Karan, D Singh Airee, S Lamichhane, R Trumpelmann and B Scholtz.

Captain: G Erasmus. Vice-captain: KC Karan.

NAM vs NEP Probable Playing XI

Namibia: Lohan Louwrens, Zane Green (wk), Divan la Cock, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Nicol Loftie-Eaton, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, David Wiese, Rubel Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz and Tangeni Lungameni.

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Dev Khanal, Rohit Paudel, Dipendra Singh, Aarif Sheikh, Mohammad Aadil Khan, Karan KC, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane (c) and Sushan Bhari/Kishore Mahato.