NAM vs SA 2026 Live Streaming Info, Tri-Series 1st T20 Match: When, Where, How to Watch Namibia vs South Africa Live Score, TV Telecast Online

Hosts Namibia will face South Africa in the opening game of the tri-series at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Friday.

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Namibia will face South Africa in 1st T20 of tri-series in Windhoek on Friday. (Source: X)

Namibia vs South Africa 2026 1st T20: Hosts Namibia will begin a T20 tri-series tournament with clash against neighbours South Africa in the first game at the Namibia Cricket Ground at Windhoek on Friday. Zimbabwe are the third team in the tri-series as they are gearing up to host the ICC ODI World Cup 2027 next year.

The three African nations will face off against each other twice in a league format, beginning on Friday. At the end of the two rounds, the top two sides will be facing off against each other in the title clash scheduled to be played on September 6.

T20 World Cup 2026 semifinalists South Africa have sent a second-string team led by left-arm spinner Bjorn Fortuin for the tri-series. Proteas side, though, will be headlined by the like of Chennai Super Kings batter Dewald Brevis along side Rajasthan Royals stars Kwena Maphaka and Lhuan-dre Pretorius.

Gerhard Erasmus-led Namibia will look to build on the gains from T20 World Cup 2026 earlier this year. “Lots of the Associate nations have gone away from the tag of just competing and games are actually started on very equal footing these days, especially the T20 format. It gives you that ability to impact the game or use a bit of momentum on your side. If you have two star performers on the day, it could swing the result your way,” Erasmus was quoted as saying by Cricinfo website.

Namibia have won the only T20 match played against South Africa by six wickets.

Ready To Fire! #TheProteas bowlers are locked in and ready to make an impact in today’s T20I Tri-Series opener in Windhoek! #Unbreakable pic.twitter.com/OgFCv98VIk — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) August 28, 2026

Here are all the details about Namibia vs South Africa 2026 Tri-Series 1st T20 match…

When is Namibia vs South Africa 2026 Tri-Series 1st T20 match going to take place?

The Namibia vs South Africa 2026 Tri-Series 1st T20 match will start on Friday, August 28.

Where is Namibia vs South Africa 2026 Tri-Series 1st T20 match going to take place?

The Namibia vs South Africa 2026 Tri-Series 1st T20 match will be held at Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek.

What time will Namibia vs South Africa 2026 Tri-Series 1st T20 match start?

The Namibia vs South Africa 2026 Tri-Series 1st T20 match will begin at 530pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 5pm.

Where can I watch Namibia vs South Africa 2026 Tri-Series 1st T20 match on TV in India?

The Namibia vs South Africa 2026 Tri-Series 1st T20 match will not be available LIVE on TV in India.

How can I watch Namibia vs South Africa 2026 Tri-Series 1st T20 match in India?

The Namibia vs South Africa 2026 Tri-Series 1st T20 match will be available for live streaming on FanCode website and app in India.

Namibia vs South Africa 2026 Tri-Series 1st T20 match Predicted 11

Namibia: Jan Frylinck, Junior Taanyanda, Gerhard Erasmus (C), Alexander Busing-Volschenk, JJ Smit, Zane Green, Ruben Trumpmann, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaten, Jan Balt, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell

South Africa: Connor Esterhuizen, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Tony de Zorzi (WK), Dewald Brevis, Bjorn Fortuin (C), Jordan Hermann, Duan Jansen, Prenelan Subrayen, Kwena Maphaka, Nqabayomzi Peter, Lutho Sipamla