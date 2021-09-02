NAM vs TIT Dream11 Team Prediction Namibia Eagles vs Titans T20

Namibia Eagles vs Titans Dream11 Team Prediction Namibia Eagles vs Titans T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's NAM vs TIT at Wanderers Cricket Ground: In 3rd T20 of Namibia Eagles vs Titans T20 tournament, Titans will lock horns with the Namibia Eagles at the Wanderers Cricket Ground on Thursday. The Namibia Eagles vs Titans T20 NAM vs TIT match will start at 5:30 PM IST – September 2. Namibia Eagles defeated Titans in the second T20 too, to take a 2-0 lead in the series. Titans batted first in the second rubber and posted a total of 152/9. In reply, the Namibia side chased down the target with 6 wickets to spare to win the contest. The 3rd T20 presents a do-or-die situation for the Titans, as a loss in the third rubber would mean that they would surrender the four-match series to their opponents. On the other hand, the Eagles will look to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series. Here is the Namibia Eagles vs Titans T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and NAM vs TIT Dream11 Team Prediction, NAM vs TIT Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, NAM vs TIT Probable XIs Namibia Eagles vs Titans T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Namibia Eagles vs Titans, Fantasy Playing Tips – Namibia Eagles vs Titans T20.

TOSS: The Namibia Eagles vs Titans T20 toss between Namibia and Titans will take place at 5 PM IST – September 2.

Time: 5:30 PM IST.

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground.

NAM vs TIT My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Gihahn Cloete

Batsmen – Merwe Erasmus, Theunis de Bruyn, Stephan Baard, Dean Elgar

All-rounders – JJ Smit (C), Dayyaan Galiem

Bowlers – Corbin Bosch (VC), Aaron Phangiso, Bernard Scholtz, Pikkie YaFrance

NAM vs TIT Probable Playing 11s

Namibia Eagles: Stephen Baard, Zane Green, Michael Lingen, Gerhard Erasmus, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, JJ Smit, Karl Birkenstock, Jan Frylinck, Ruben Trumplemann, Pikky Ya France, Bernard Scholtz.

Titans: Neil Brand, Jiveshan Pillay, Theunis de Bruyn, Sibonelo Makhanya, Dean Elgar, Dayyaan Galiem, Gihahn Cloete, Corbin Bosch, Ayabulela Gqamane, Aaron Phangiso, Okuhle Cele.

NAM vs TIT Squads

Namibia Eagles: Stephan Baard, Zane Green (wk), Craig Williams, Merwe Erasmus (C), Michael Van Lingen, JJ Smit, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jan Frylinck, Ruben Trumpelmann, Pikky Ya France, Bernard Scholtzm Mauritius Ngupita, Ben Shikongo, Shaun Fauchse.

Titans: Gihahn Cloete (wk), Jiveshan Pillay, Theunis de Bruyn, Dean Elgar (C), Sibonelo Makhanya, Neil Brand, Dayyaan Galiem, Jan Hendrik Pretorius, Corbin Bosch, Ayabulela Gqamane, Aaron Phangiso, Junior Dala, Grant Mokoena, Ohkule Cele.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ NAM Dream11 Team/ TIT Dream11 Team/ Namibia Eagl Dream11 Team Prediction/ Titans Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Namibia vs Titans T20/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.