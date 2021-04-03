Dream11 Team Predictions

NAM vs UGA, Fantasy Cricket Tips 1st T20I: Captain, Probable XIs For Today's Namibia vs Uganda at Windhoek at 6 PM IST April 3 Saturday:

Namibia will take on Uganda in the first T20I on Saturday at Windhoek. Namibia would be playing their first game in more than a year. They last played an ODI against UAE on 9th January 2020.

Uganda, meanwhile, last played against Qatar in a three-match T20I series back in February 2020.

TOSS: The 1st T20I game toss between Namibia and Uganda will take place at 5.30 PM IST – April 3.

Time: 6 PM IST

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek.

NAM vs UGA My Dream11 Team

Jean Pierre Kotze, Riazat Ali Shah, Stephen Baard, Merwe Erasmus, Simon Sseszai, JJ Smit, Craig Williams, Jonathan Ssbanja, Ben Shikongo, Saud Islam, Gerald Mubiru.

Captain: JJ Smit. Vice-Captain: Jean Pierre Kotze.

Probable Playing XIs

Namibia

Craig Williams, Shaun Fouche, Stephan Baard, Ben Shikongo, Dewald Nell, JJ Smit, Bernard Scholtz, Gerhard Erasmus, Jan Frylinck, Jean-Pierre Kotze, Michiel du-Preez.

Uganda

Arnold Otwani, Emmanuel Hasahya, Hamu Kayondo, Ronak Patel, Gerald Mubiru, Saud Islam, Henry Ssenyondo, Riazat Ali Shah, Frank Akankwasa, Frank Nsubuga, Fred Achelam.

Squads

Namibia

Craig Williams, Divan la Cock, Karl Birkenstock, Shaun Fouche, Stephan Baard, Michael Van Lingen, Ben Shikongo, Dewald Nell, Mauritius Nguptia, Nicol Loftie Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Tangeni Lungameni, JJ Smit, Bernard Scholtz, Gerhard Erasmus, Jan Frylinck, Jean-Pierre Kotze, Michiel du-Preez.

Uganda

Arnold Otwani, Emmanuel Hasahya, Hamu Kayondo, Kenneth Waiswa, Ronak Patel, Simon Ssesazi, Gerald Mubiru, Saud Islam, Henry Ssenyondo, Cosmas Kyewuta, Jonathan Sebanja, Trevor Bukenya, Riazat Ali Shah, Frank Akankwasa, Frank Nsubuga, Dinesh Nakrani, Brian Masaba, Fred Achelam, Roger Mukasa.

