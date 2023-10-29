Home

Sports

NAM Vs ZIM Live Streaming For Free: Where To Watch Namibia Vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I Cricket Match Live On Mobile APPs, TV And Laptop

NAM Vs ZIM Live Streaming For Free: Where To Watch Namibia Vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I Cricket Match Live On Mobile APPs, TV And Laptop

NAM vs ZIM Free Live Streaming: Check When and Where to Watch Namibia vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I Match Live On Mobile APP, TV and Laptop for Free.

Fancode will live stream the Namibia vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I match in India. (Image: ZC)

Windhoek: Leading 2-1 after three games, Zimbabwe would like to seal the T20I series against Namibia on Sunday when both teams face off in the fourth game at Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek. Hosts Namibia started the five-match series on a brilliant note, winning the first game by seven wickets. However, the Craig Ervine-led side bounced back with back-to-back wins to take the lead. Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza is the highest run-getter of the series so far with 174 runs from three games. Among top wicket-takers, Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus tops the list with six wickets from three games. Like the previous games, the weather will be bright and sunny with no chance of rain.

Trending Now

Here are the details of when and where to watch the Namibia vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I match online and on TV in India:

You may like to read

When will the Namibia vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I match start?

The Namibia vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I match will be played at 2:30 PM IST on Sunday (October 29).

Where will Namibia vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I match Played?

The Namibia vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I match will be played at Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek.

How we can watch Namibia vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I Match Free Live Streaming on Mobile APP, TV and Laptop?

No TV channel will live telecast of Namibia vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I match in India.

How we can Free Live Stream Namibia vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I match online?

The Namibia vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I match Free Live Streaming will ve available on FanCode.

NAM vs ZIM Squads

Zimbabwe: Nick Welch, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Craig Ervine (c), Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Clive Madande(w), Luke Jongwe, Carl Mumba, Richard Ngarava, Ainsley Ndlovu, Sean Williams, Tendai Chatara, Wellington Masakadza, Nyasha Mayavo, Innocent Kaia, Blessing Muzarabani, Faraz Akram, Brad Evans

Namibia: Michael van Lingen, Nikolaas Davin, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Jan Frylinck, JP Kotze, JJ Smit, Zane Green(w), Bernard Scholtz, Handre Klazinge, Ben Shikongo, Tangeni Lungameni, Malan Kruger, Karl Birkenstock, Shaun Fouche, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.