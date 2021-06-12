NAM-W vs KEN-W Dream11 Team Prediction Kwibuka Women’s T20

Namibia Women vs Kenya Women Dream11 Team Prediction Kwibuka Women's T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's NAM-W vs KEN-W at Gahanga International Stadium: In match no.13 of Kwibuka Women's T20 tournament, Namibia Women will lock horns with the Kenya Women at the Gahanga International Stadium on Saturday. The Kwibuka Women's T20 NAM-W vs KEN-W match will start at 5:20 PM IST – June 12. Namibia Women have been sensational in the Kwibuka Women's T20 tournament so far, winning all of their first five games. They are currently occupying the top spot in the standings. They beat Nigeria Women by a massive margin of 91 runs in their last match. On the other hand, Kenya Women have also been in fine form in the Kwibuka Women's T20 tournament. They have won four of their five matches and are second in the points table. Kenya Women's four-game winning streak came to an end at the hands of Namibia Women in their last match. Here is the Kwibuka Women's T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and NAM-W vs KEN-W Dream11 Team Prediction, NAM-W vs KEN-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, NAM-W vs KEN-W Probable XIs Kwibuka Women's T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Namibia Women vs Kenya Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – Kwibuka Women's T20.

TOSS: The Kwibuka Women's T20 toss between Namibia Women and Kenya Women will take place at 4:55 PM IST – June 12.

Time: 5:20 PM IST.

Venue: Gahanga International Stadium.

NAM-W vs KEN-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Yasmeen Khan

Batsmen – Kayleen Green, Melvin Idambo, Adri van der Merwe

All-rounders – Queentor Abel (C), Sune Wittmann (VC), Irene van Zyl, Esther Wachira

Bowlers – Sarah Wetoto, Victoria Hamunyla, Wilka Mwatile

NAM-W vs KEN-W Probable Playing 11s

Namibia Women: Adri van der Merwe, Yasmeen Khan (vc), Arrasta Diergaardt, Kayleen Green, Irene van Zyl (C), Reehana Khan, Sune Wittmann, Sylvia Shihepo, Victoria Hamunyela, Wilka Mwatile, Didi Foerster.

Kenya Women: Queentor Abel, Veronica Abuga, Margaret Ngoche (C), Fiavia Odhiambo, Jane Otieno, Lavendah Idambo, Melvin Idambo, Esther Wachira, Edith Waithaka, Sarah Wetoto (vc), Sharon Juma.

NAM-W vs KEN-W Squads

Namibia Women: Irene van Zyl (C), Yasmeen Khan (vc), Arrasta Diergaardt, Didi Foerster, Mezerly Gorases, Kayleen Green, Victoria Hamunyela, Reehana Khan, Wilka Mwatile, Sylvia Shihepo, Namusha Shiomwenyo, Adri van der Merwe, Edelle van Zyl, Sune Wittmann.

Kenya Women: Margaret Ngoche (C), Sarah Wetoto (vc), Queentor Abel, Josephine Abwom, Veronica Abuga, Ruth Achando, Lavendah Idambo, Sharon Juma, Brenda Mogusu, Monicah Ndhambi, Daisy Njoroge, Melvin Odambo, Fiavia Odhiambo, Marion Okira, Jane Otieno, Esther Wachira, Edith Waithaka.

