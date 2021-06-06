NAM-W vs NIG-W Dream11 Team Predictions Kwibuka Women’s T20

Namibia Women vs Nigeria Women Dream11 Team Prediction Kwibuka Women's T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's NAM-W vs NIG-W at Gahanga International Stadium: In the season opener of Kwibuka Women's T20 tournament, Namibia Women will lock horns with the Nigeria Women at the Gahanga International Stadium on Sunday. The Kwibuka Women's T20 NAM-W vs NIG-W match will start at 5 PM IST – June 6. Both Namibia & Nigeria haven't played competitive cricket over the last 20 months and lack quality training due to the pandemic. Namibia Women last played during the ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier back in early September 2019. They lost all the matches they played in the league stages. Nigeria Women, on the other hand, last played a five-match T20 series against Rwanda Women in September 2019. The two sides won a couple of games each while one game ended in a tie. The series ended in a 2-2 draw. Here is the Kwibuka Women's T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and NAM-W vs NIG-W Dream11 Team Prediction, NAM-W vs NIG-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, NAM-W vs NIG-W Probable XIs Kwibuka Women's T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Namibia Women vs Nigeria Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – Kwibuka Women's T20.

TOSS: The Kwibuka Women's T20 toss between Namibia Women and Nigeria Women will take place at 4:30 PM IST – June 6.

Time: 5 PM IST.

Venue: Gahanga International Stadium.

NAM-W vs NIG-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Laura Mophakedi, Sarah Uwera

Batters – Cathia Uwamahoro, Florence Samanyika, Thapelo Modise

All-rounders – Shameelah Mosweu, Marie Bimenyimana (VC), Henriette Ishimwe (C)

Bowlers – Amantle Mokgotlhe, Belyse Murekatete, Tuelo Shadrack

NAM-W vs NIG-W Probable Playing 11s

Namibia Women: Kayleen Green, Yasmeen Khan (vc), Adri van der Merwe, Arrasta Diergaardt, Reehana Khan, Irene van Zyl (C), Sune Wittmann, Didi Foerster, Sylvia Shihepo, Wilka Mwatile, Mezerly Gorases.

Nigeria Women: Favour Eseigbe, Kehinde Abdulquadri, Samantha Agazuma (C), Piety Lucky, Blessing Nwobodo, Blessing Etim, Esther Sandy, Salome Sunday, Agatha Obulor, Racheal Samson, Mary Desmond.

NAM-W vs NIG-W Squads

Namibia Women: Irene van Zyl (C), Yasmeen Khan (vc), Arrasta Diergaardt, Didi Foerster, Mezerly Gorases, Kayleen Green, Victoria Hamunyela, Reehana Khan, Wilka Mwatile, Sylvia Shihepo, Namusha Shiomwenyo, Adri van der Merwe, Edelle van Zyl, Sune Wittmann.

Nigeria Women: Samantha Agazuma (C), Kehinde Abdulquadri, Omonye Asika, Mary Desmond, Joy Efosa, Favour Eseigbe, Blessing Etim, Abigail Igbobie, Miracle Imimole, Piety Lucky, Blessing Nwobodo, Agatha Obulor, Racheal Samson, Esther Sandy, Salome Sunday.

