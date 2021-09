NAM-W vs UG-W Dream11 Team Predictions Women’s T20 Africa Qualifier

Namibia Women vs Uganda Women Dream11 Team Prediction Women's T20 Africa Qualifier- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's NAM-W vs UG-W at Botswana CA Oval 2 Cricket Ground: In the match no.2 of Women's T20 Africa Qualifier tournament, Uganda Women will take on Namibia Women at the Botswana CA Oval 2 Cricket Ground on Thursday. The Women's T20 Africa Qualifier NAM-W vs UG-W match will start at 1 PM IST – September 9. Both teams have quality players in their ranks. Namibia will be reliant on their fantastic batters, while Uganda are mainly dependent on their all-rounders. Here is the Women's T20 Africa Qualifier Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and NAM-W vs UG-W Dream11 Team Prediction, NAM-W vs UG-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, NAM-W vs UG-W Probable XIs Women's T20 Africa Qualifier, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Namibia Women vs Uganda Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – Women's T20 Africa Qualifier.

TOSS: The Women's T20 Africa Qualifier toss between Uganda Women and Namibia Women will take place at 12:30 PM IST – September 9.

Time: 1 PM IST.

Venue: Botswana CA Oval 2 Cricket Ground, Gaborone.

NAM-W vs UG-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Yasmeen Khan

Batters – Jurriene Arrasta Diergaardt, Rachael Ntono, Sune Wittmann

All-rounders – Immaculate Nakisuuyi (C), Kayleen Green (VC), Irene van Zyl, Rita Musamali

Bowlers – Consylate Aweko, Stephanie Nampiina, Sylvia Shihepo

NAM-W vs UG-W Probable Playing XIs

Namibia Women: Irene van Zyl (C), Arrasta Diergaardt, Yasmeen Khan (wk), Sune Wittman, Victoria Hamunyela, Adri van der Merwe, Mekelaye Mwatile, Wilka Mwatile, Sylvia Shihepo, Edelle van Zyl.

Uganda Women: Immaculate Nakisuuyi (C), Janet Mbabazi (vc), Concy Aweko, Kevin Awino, Rita Musamali, Stephani Nampiina, Prosscovia Alako, Irene Alumo, Evelyn Anyipo, Racheal Ntono, Damalie Busingye, Concy Aweko.

NAM-W vs UG-W Squads

Namibia Women: Yasmeen Khan, Sune Wittmann, Jurriene Arrasta Diergaardt, Adri van der Merwe, Edelle Van Zyl, Kayleen Green, Irene van Zyl, Mekelaye Mwatile, Sylvia Shihepo, Victoria Hamunyla, Wilka Mwatile, Shiwomwenyo Namusha, Mezerly Gorases, Kaylee Van Wyk.

Uganda Women: Kevin Awino, Rachael Ntono, Prosscovia Alako, Naome Bagenda, Immaculate Nakisuuyi, Janet Mbabazi, Rita Musabali, Stephanie Nampiina, Irene Alumo, Consylate Aweko, Patricia Malemikia, Evelyn Anyipo, Damalie Busingye, Ester Ilkovu.

