Namibia vs Kenya, FREE Live Streaming: How to Watch ICC T20 WC Africa Qualifiers

Check out the live streaming details for Namibia vs Kenya contest at the ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier to be played at the United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek.

When will the ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier match between Namibia and Kenya will be played?

The ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier match between Namibia and Kenya will take place on November 27, Monday.

Where will the ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier match Namibia vs Kenya be played?

The ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier match between Namibia and Uganda will be played at the United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek.

What time will the ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier match between Namibia and Kenya begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier match between Namibia and Uganda will start at 1 PM IST on November 27, Monday.

