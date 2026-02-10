Home

Namibia vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 10 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch NAM vs NED in India online and on TV channel

NAM vs NED ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 10 LIVE: Namibia will open their campaign against the Netherland, who suffered a heartbreaking loss in opening game vs Pakistan, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Namibia opener Louren Steenkamp bats in the nets at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

The match no. 10 of the T20 World Cup 2026 will witness a class between two of the supposed ‘lightweights’ of Group A as Namibia begin their journey against the Netherlands at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday. But they aren’t quite the ‘lightweights’ anymore as Netherland gave Pakistan a run for their money in their opening match of the tournament in Colombo last week.

Namibia, who are competing in their 4th successive T20 World Cup, can’t be taken lightly as they have a fully professional team lead by experienced skipper Gerhard Erasmus. He is backed up by the likes of Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit and Ruben Trumpelmann, who are all regulars in T20 leagues around the world.

Also in their corner is former India head coach Gary Kirsten, who is working as a consultant with the team for the duration of the T20 World Cup 2026. They also have the advantage of getting a feel of conditions in New Delhi for a few days now which can come in handy as they face defending champions Team India at the same venue on Thursday evening.

“Yeah, we’ve been here two or three days now and pitches were open so we had a good look and a feel. And we saw the groundsmen, how they prepared even for many hours in this morning session and in the afternoon session. We’ve been here for sort of afternoon training and morning training,” Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus said in the pre-match press conference in New Delhi on Monday.

Netherlands, on the other hand, came to within fingertips distance of causing a massive upset in the very first match of the T20 World Cup 2026. Opener Max O’Dowd dropped a crucial catch of Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf which ultimately cost the Dutch the game in a narrow three-wicket defeat.

“No, there hasn’t been extra fielding practice. We only got to Delhi yesterday. But Max is good. There were obviously many other moments in the game where we could have done better,” Netherlands batter Colin Ackermann said in the pre-match press briefing on Monday.

“If we look at the last five overs of our batting, if we had added another 15–20 runs, that could have been the difference. There are around 240 moments in a T20 game, so we need to be better in those other moments as well,” he added.

The Campaign Rolls On ▶️ Our ICC Men’s T20 World Cup campaign continues with match two against Namibia. Viewers in the Netherlands can watch live on @nos. : ICC/Getty#NEDvNAM #T20WorldCup #KNCB pic.twitter.com/4o4TYtGcMT — CricketNetherlands (@KNCBcricket) February 10, 2026

Here are all the details about Namibia vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 10…

When is Namibia vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 10 going to take place?

The Namibia vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 10 will take place on Tuesday, February 10.

Where is Namibia vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 10 going to take place?

The Namibia vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 10 will be held at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

What time will Namibia vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 10 start?

The Namibia vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 10 will begin at 11am IST. The toss for the match will be held at 1030am.

Where can I watch Namibia vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 10 LIVE on TV in India?

The Namibia vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 10 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Namibia vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 10 in India?

The Namibia vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 10 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

Namibia vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 10 Predicted 11

Namibia: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Malan Kruger, Zane Green (wk), Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Jack Brassell

Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c and wk), Zach Lion-Cachet, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Paul van Meekeren

Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.