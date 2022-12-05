Namibia vs Scotland 4th CWC League-2 Match Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch NAM vs SCO Online And On TV in India

NAM vs SCO 4th CWC League-2 match Live Streaming: Here are the details of when and where to watch Namiia vs Scotland 4th ODI match online and on TV in India.

NAM vs SCO Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update- CWC League-2 One-Day, Match 118

Namibia vs Scotland 4th ODI Live Streaming

Namibia is currently placed top of the points table of the CWC League-2 One-Day whereas Scotland is currently placed at the fifth spot on the points table. namibia would be taking on Scotland for the fourth time in the 118th match.

When will Namibia vs Scotland 4th Match take place?

Namibia vs Scotland 4th match will be played on Sunday, December 05, 2022

Where will Namibia vs Scotland 4th Match take place?

Namibia vs Scotland 4th ODI will take place at the United Cricket Club ground, Windhoek.

What time will Namibia vs Scotland 4th Match start?

Namibia vs Scotland 4th match will start at 1:30 PM (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast Namibia vs Scotland 4th Match?

Namibia vs Scotland 4th match can be watched on Sony Sports Network.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the Namibia vs Scotland 4th Match in India?

The live streaming of Namibia vs Scotland 4th match will be available on the FanCode app.

Probable XI

Namibia: Divan la Cock, Michael Van Lingen, Lohan Louwrens, Gerhard Erasmus©, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, JJ Smit, Zane Green(wk), Karl Birkenstock, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni

Scotland: Kyle Coetzer, George Munsey, Christopher McBride, Richie Berrington©, Matthew Cross(wk), Brandon McMullen, Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir