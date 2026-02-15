Home

Sports

Namibia vs USA ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 26 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch NAM vs USA in India online and on TV channel

Namibia vs USA ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 26 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch NAM vs USA in India online and on TV channel

NAM vs USA ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 26 LIVE: Monank Patel’s USA will look to keep slim hopes of qualifying for Super 8 alive with win over Namibia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

USA cricket team will look to keep slim hopes of qualifying for Super 8 with win over Namibia in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Namibia vs USA T20 World Cup 2026: The Group A of the T20 World Cup 2026 is currently being dominated by favourites India and Pakistan but unlikely heroes USA have small prayer of reaching the Super 8 stages as well. After their massive win over the Netherlands in their last match, USA will be hoping that defending champions Team India can hammer Pakistan in their next match later of Sunday evening to keep a door open for them.

A win for Monank Patel’s USA will take them to 4 points – same as India and Pakistan before their matches and possibly even above Salman Ali Agha’s side if they can win with a big-enough margin on Sunday afternoon.

United States managed to push Team India to their limits, reducing them to 77 for 6 in their opening game in Mumbai but Suryakumar Yadav’s brilliant 84 spoiled the party. But they didn’t let the opportunity slip up against the Netherlands on Thursday night.

“We are really disappointed that we couldn’t at least pull one game between India and Pakistan. But we know our strengths. We were actually, we went through some challenges in the last week, also, like lots of injuries. We had to manage that. We had one replacement but then even within the group we still have few injuries we try to manage whatever it is but the boys were very determined to get through this and what happened against India and what happened against Pakistan, we knew that we are a team that we can have the strength to pull these games. So we were hungry when we came to the third game. And I think we showed what we have,” USA head coach Pubudu Dassanayake said in Chennai.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Namibia, on the other hand, were also impressive in patches in their match against India in New Delhi on Thursday. Skipper Gerhard Erasmus bowled his ‘round-arm’ off-spinners brilliantly to claim 4/20 but his batters let him down in the contest.

The clash against the Americans will be their best chance to notch up a win in the T20 World Cup 2026. “We’ve prepared extremely well before the World Cup and we’ve had really good training sessions. It was good for us to get a good idea of the USA team now against Holland, played last night. Yeah, so, feeling good. I think that we’ve covered all our bases and the big thing for us will be the players to go and execute those plans out on the field,” Namibia head coach Craig Williams said.

Wicketkeeper and opener Andries Gous missed he last game for USA due to illness but if he is fit enough to play, he could come into the line-up in place of Shayan Jahangir.

Head Coach Pubudu reflecting on the ups and downs in our group games so far as we head into our final one.#TeamUSA #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/vOZfJOQRvb — USA Cricket (@usacricket) February 14, 2026

Here are all the details about Namibia vs USA ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 26…

When is Namibia vs USA ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 26 going to take place?

The Namibia vs USA ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 26 will take place on Sunday, February 15.

Where is Namibia vs USA ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 26 going to take place?

The Namibia vs USA ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 26 will be held at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

What time will Namibia vs USA ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 26 start?

The Namibia vs USA ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 26 will begin at 3pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 230pm.

Where can I watch Namibia vs USA ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 26 LIVE on TV in India?

The Namibia vs USA ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 26 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Namibia vs USA ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 26 in India?

The Namibia vs USA ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 26 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

Namibia vs USA ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 26 Predicted 11

Namibia: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Malan Kruger, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Max Heingo

USA: Monank Patel (c), Andries Gous/Shayan Jahangir (wk), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shubham Ranjane, Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.