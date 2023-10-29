Home

Sports

Namibia Vs Zimbabwe Dream11 Prediction: Check Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs And Injury Updates For Today’s NAM Vs ZIM 4th T20I Match In Windhoek

Namibia Vs Zimbabwe Dream11 Prediction: Check Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs And Injury Updates For Today’s NAM Vs ZIM 4th T20I Match In Windhoek

NAM vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction, 4th T20I Match: Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of NAM vs ZIM, Namibia Dream11 Team Player List, Zimbabwe Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Zimbabwe lead T20I series 2-1 against Namibia. (Image: ZC)

NAM vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction, 4th T20I Match: Having bounced back after losing the first game, Zimbabwe would like to seal the series against Namibia on Sunday at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek. Namibia started the series with a seven-wicket win but Zimbabwe turned things around with victories in the second and third matches to lead the series 2-1. With 174 runs in three matches, Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikander Raza sit at the top of the run-getters list while the Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus rule the list for most wickets with six wickets from three games.

Trending Now

Today’s Best Pick and Fantasy Cricket Tips for NAM vs ZIM Dream11 Team:

You may like to read

Wicketkeepers: JP Kotze, Clive Madande

Batters: Michael van Lingen, Wessly Nikolaas Davin, Jonathan Smit, Wesley Madhevere

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Gerhard Merwe Erasmus, Jan Frylinck

Bowlers: Richard Ngarava, Ben Shikongo

NAM vs ZIM: Probable Playing XIs

Namibia: Nikolaas Davin, Michael van Lingen, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Frylinck, JP Kotze, JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Bernard Scholtz, Handre Klazinge, Ben Shikongo, Tangeni Lungameni

Zimbabwe: Nick Welch, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Craig Ervine (c), Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Clive Madande (wk), Luke Jongwe, Carl Mumba, Richard Ngarava, Ainsley Ndlovu

Squads

Namibia: Malan Kruger, Zane Green (wk), Shaun Fouche, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Frylinck, Michael van Lingen, JJ Smit, Karl Birkenstock, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Tangeni Lungameni, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Handre Klazinge, Nikolaas Davin, JP Kotze

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (c), Clive Madande (wk), Sean Williams, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Nick Welch, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza, Nyasha Mayavo, Carl Mumba, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Faraz Akram, Brad Evans

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.