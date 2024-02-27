Home

Namibia’s Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton Creates History, Smashes Fastest T20I Hundred vs Nepal

New Delhi: Namibia’s batter Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton has created history by smashing the fastest T20I century in the ongoing Nepal T20 tri-series. The batter surpassed Nepal’s Kushal Malla’s previous record of 34 balls ton against Mongolia in the Asian Games 2023.

His innings came while playing against Nepal and Malla was there on the field, witnessing his record being surpassed.

Eaton smashed 101 runs off 36 balls in the T20I against Nepal his innings included 11 fours and eight sixes. The left-handed batter played his knock with a strike rate of 280.56, helping Namibia reach 206/4 in 20 overs.

Here is the list of cricketers who smashed fastest T20I tons:

Namibia’s Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton tops the tally as he slammed the century in 33 balls.

Kushal Malla slammed his fastest T20I century in 34 balls in Asian Games 2023.

South Africa’s David Miller, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, and Czech Republic’s Sudesh Wickramasekara are third in the tally as they smashed thier fastest T20I hundreds in 35 balls.

Miller hit 101* from 36 balls against Bangladesh in Potchefstroom in October 2017.

Rohit scored 118 from 43 balls against Sri Lanka in Indore in December 2017

Wickramasekara scored 104* off 36.

Before this historic century, Loftie-Eaton had a poor batting record in T20Is. He averaged a paltry 10.70 from 32 matches, scoring 182 runs at a strike rate of 100.55.

