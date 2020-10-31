Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Nantes vs Paris Saint-Germain Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Ligue 1 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's Match NAN vs PSG at Stade de la Beaujoire: In the upcoming Ligue 1 2020-21 fixture on Saturday late night, Nantes will be back in action as they take defending champs Paris Saint-Germain in the competition. The Ligue 1 match between NAN and PSG will be played at Stade de la Beaujoire. It will begin at 1.30 AM IST – November 1 in India. Nantes have been afflicted with coronavirus cases and last played competitive football two weeks ago. Their most recent clash with RC Lens was put off as Lens recorded double figures in positive tests before the game. The Nantes team currently occupies the 15th spot but today's game might not be the one taking them up in the table as they face strong opposition in Paris Saint-Germain who are on a winning streak and have recorded six straight wins in Ligue 1. Here is the Ligue 1 Dream11 Guru Tips and NAN vs PSG Dream11 Team Prediction, NAN vs PSG Fantasy Football Prediction, NAN vs PSG Probable XIs Ligue 1, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Nantes vs Paris Saint-Germain, Fantasy Playing Tips – Nantes vs Paris Saint-Germain.

Kick-Off Time: The Ligue 1 2020-21 football match between Nantes and Paris Saint-Germain will start at 1.30 AM IST – November 1.

Venue: Stade de la Beaujoire

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Alban Lafont

Defenders – Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Dennis Appiah, Nicolas Pallois

Midfielders – Rafinha, Ander Herrera, Mehdi Abeid; Marcus Coco

Forwards – Kylian Mbappe (C), Pablo Sarabia (VC)

NAN vs PSG Predicted Playing XIs

Nantes – Alban Lafont; Dennis Appiah, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Nicolas Pallois, Thomas Basila; Aboulaye Toure, Mehdi Abeid; Marcus Coco, Ludovic Blas, Moses Simon; Randal Kolo.

Paris Saint-Germain – Keylor Navas; Alessandro Florenzi, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Layvin Kurzawa; Ander Herrera, Idrissa Gueye, Rafinha; Moise Kean, Kylian Mbappe, Pablo Sarabia.

NAN vs PSG SQUADS

Nantes (NAN): Alban Lafont, Denis Petric, Charly Jan, Andrei Girotto, Jean Charles Castelletto, Nicolas Pallois, Thomas Basila, Molla-Wague, Charles Traore, Fabio Da Silva, Dennis Appiah, Abdoulaye Toure, Mehdi Abeid, Pedro Chirivella, Abou Ba, Batista Mendy, Imran Louza, Samuel Moutoussamy, Ludovic Blas, Roli Pereira de-Sa, Abdoulaye Dabo, Marcus Coco, Moses Simon, Anthony Limbombe, Abdoul Kader Bamba, Kalifa Coulibaly, Renaud Emond, Thody Elie Youan, Bridge Ndilu, Randal Kolo Muani.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG): Keylor Navas, Sergio Rico, Marcin Bulka, Garissone Innocent, Thiago Silva, Presnel Kimpembe, Thilo Kehrer, Marquinhos, Thomas Meunier, Abdou Diallo, Mitchel Bakker, Colin Dagba, Nianzou Kouassi, Loïc Mbe Soh, Marco Verratti, Leandro Paredes, Ángel Di María, Juan Bernat, Pablo Sarabia, Ander Herrera, Julian Draxler, Idrissa Gueye, Adil Aouchiche, Kylian Mbappé, Edinson Cavani, Neymar, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Mauro Icardi, Layvin Kurzawa, Arnaud Kalimuendo Muinga.

