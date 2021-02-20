Naomi Osaka registered a comprehensive 6-4, 6-3 win over Jennifer Brady in the summit clash to clinch the Australian Open 2021. The World No.3 has now won two Australian Open titles and four overall grand slams. Also Read - Daniil Medvedev Registers Clinical Win Over Stefanos Tsitsipas to Set up Australian Open Title Clash Against Novak Djokovic

On Saturday, Osaka, who started the game as a favourite clinch the opening set in a dominating fashion with a 6-4 score.

The Japanese didn't lose the hold over the game and clinched the second set in a comprehensive way with a 6-3 scoreline.

Osaka won 69 points in the game while her opponent Brady managed just 54. Osaka dominated the ace score sheet with 6-2.

With the win, Osaka is now on a 22-match winning streak.

More to follow…